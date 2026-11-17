Blancco Circulate enables teams to more accurately assess the market value of their IT assets, standardize grading according to their own grading rules, and act on recommendations for next steps such as redeploying, refurbishing, reselling, recycling or donating.

New device assessment tool standardizes secondary electronics grading, increasing trust among buyers and sellers across ITADs, mobile processors and enterprises

- Tzvika Shahaf, CPO & CTO, BlanccoBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blancco, a provider of software that securely erases data and standardizes device diagnostics, today announced Blancco Circulate, which uses AI to grade device condition, check current market value and recommend the best next step for each asset, helping organizations understand risk and get more value from their IT devices.Developed for enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers and mobile processors and resellers, Blancco Circulate's software-based approach delivers consistent device grading across teams and locations without the need for additional diagnostic hardware. Diagnostic and grading results are coupled with additional asset data and current market value information to help organizations determine the most appropriate next action for each asset.“With manual processes and subjective assessments, resellers often end up with returned devices that don't match product descriptions or meet customer expectations. Likewise, corporate IT managers may not be aware of the longevity, capability and value within their fleets. With Blancco Circulate, enterprises, ITADs and mobile processors can base decisions on objective data rather than judgments that can change throughout the course of a day,” said Chief Product and Technology Officer Tzvika Shahaf, Blancco.In a recent test, 83 out of 100 laptops were graded differently across seven warehouses due to manual reviewers' different perspectives. Only 1% of the cosmetic notes aligned across all locations. This operational reality complicates disposition decisions and accurate resale pricing, which are both factors in determining device worth for sellers and buyers.Market research commissioned by Blancco found that 79% of senior enterprise and ITAD decision makers said that having the ability to increase the amount of recovered value from IT assets would be“extremely” or“very” valuable for their organization.* Blancco Circulate is designed to deliver that ability through data-driven, next-step recommendations.For ITADs and mobile processors, Blancco Circulate performs a grading assessment, then recommends actions that can enhance the worth of the device. These actions can include battery replacement, screen refurbishment or an OS and firmware refresh, increasing marketability. Each recommendation shows the impact on resale value.For enterprises, Blancco Circulate provides decision makers with insights on whether redeployment, resale, donation or recycling could recover more return on their IT investment.Blancco Circulate equips both enterprise and ITAD teams with a documented chain of custody and targeted intelligence at the point of each decision, helping them determine true market value more consistently across their device inventory. Risk is assessed alongside grade and market value for every asset, so teams can weigh outcomes before deciding what happens next.“What we're delivering with Blancco Circulate is standardized, AI-led recommendations on whether to reuse, repair, resell, recover parts from, or recycle each device. Recommendations are based on condition, grading, and market value, and backed by a certified audit trail,” Shahaf added.“Circulate extends certainty to the grade, the value, the decision, and the proof behind all three, while keeping teams in control of each step.”Blancco Circulate is built on top of Blancco Blue, the first agentic platform for IT asset lifecycle management and data erasure. The platform leverages data from over 500 million certified Blancco erasures accumulated over three decades, allowing Circulate to leverage substantial industry intelligence. Read-only Blancco Circulate data is also available to Blancco Blue users through their Claude, Copilot, or other AI assistant interfaces.Blancco Circulate integrates with leading platforms, including ServiceNow, Microsoft Intune and Freshworks to access IT asset inventory data, evaluate risk and identify locked devices. The user experience for mobile phones also includes AI-enabled cosmetic diagnostics for Apple iOS and Android devices without needing specialized diagnostics machines, providing consistency across traditional or robotics-enhanced operations.Longtime Blancco customer and Blancco Circulate beta tester Quantum Lifecycle Partners acknowledged that a lack of operational consistency may lead to errors in device grading and erode customer trust.“Reducing grading subjectivity is good for the whole market, which is why we were eager to test Blancco Circulate,” said VP of Operations Babak Tabrizi, Quantum Lifecycle Partners.“Objective data from multiple sources means consistent grading and better-informed decisions across all of our locations. We expect that will enhance our services to enterprises and the buyers we sell to.”For more information, please visit blancco/circulate-it-assets/.*Survey findings were based on a Blancco-commissioned Coleman Parkes survey of 825 respondents – 80% from enterprises and 20% from ITADs – conducted in Q3 2026 across nine markets.About BlanccoBlancco makes software that securely erases data, standardizes device diagnostics, and delivers the intelligence organizations need to determine what's next for their IT assets in the AI era. The company enables thousands of organizations, including global enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers, and mobile device processors and resellers, to extract greater value from IT assets while mitigating data privacy, security and compliance risk. Blancco Certify delivers certified erasure and diagnostics for every asset, from endpoints and mobile devices to data center infrastructure. Blancco Blue lets customers create and automate workflows and query their data for insights, and Blancco Circulate helps them more quickly recover and remarket those assets. By making data unrecoverable while the device lives on, Blancco helps organizations reuse rather than destroy IT assets, extending hardware life and supporting customers' sustainability and ESG goals with certified, auditable proof. With 30 years of experience, 500 million erasures and zero reported breaches, Blancco has earned 13+ certifications, recommendations and approvals from governing bodies and leading industry organizations. Learn more: blancco.All third-party intellectual property (including trademarks) used in this material are the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of these names does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by the trademark owner.

Lori Scribner / Natasha Grach

The Hoffman Agency

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Blancco Circulate Unlocks Device Value Through AI-Driven Grading, Market Checks and Next-Step Recommendations News Provided By The Hoffman Agency UK Limited November 17, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Environment, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology...



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