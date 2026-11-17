MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Latest Bedding introduces new J Queen comforter sets, offering stylish designs, premium comfort, and warmth for the winter season.

- Turab Hassan, COO, Latest beddingMOUNT LAUREL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A trusted supplier of luxury bedding and accessories, Latest Bedding is expanding its product offerings to include a brand-new collection of J Queen comforter sets designed to keep shoppers warm all winter long.A New Jersey-based company, Latest Bedding has built a reputation for being a supplier of premium designer bedding products for shoppers of all tastes and budgets. As part of its belief that high-end bedding is for everyone regardless of the size of their bank account, the brand is proud to be offering an even wider selection of J Queen comforter sets ideal for the coming cold season. Featuring a broad assortment of colors and patterns, the new J Queen New York offerings reflect the latest trends without compromising on the designer's commitment to long-lasting comfort and warmth.“Latest Bedding was founded with the belief that you shouldn't have to be wealthy to get a great night's sleep,” said brand SEO manager Turab Hassan.“To that end, we proudly supply products by J Queen and other bedding designers beloved by consumers for far less than they'd spend in other stores. Our goal is to help all our customers find bedding that looks as good to the eye as it feels to the touch, so they can get the sleep they need to function at their best.”The company is particularly proud of its long-standing relationship with J Queen New York and is excited to be stocking an assortment of new J Queen New comforter sets ahead of the holiday season.Rocco Blue 4 Piece Comforter SetA newer offering from J Queen, the Rocco Blue Comforter Set boasts an icy blue design that's ideal for the cold days ahead. Showcasing satin fabric in shades of pale blue, silver, and white, the comforter is woven into a plaid chenille sure to keep sleepers warm no matter how far temperatures plummet. Additionally, shoppers receive matching pillow shams and a split corner bed skirt perfect for hiding unsightly under-bed storage from view. Those looking to build out their bedroom set further can pick up additional items for a fee, including the Rocco Throw Pillows, the Rocco Euros, and the Rocco Window Treatments.Chantalee Denim 4 Piece Comforter SetThere's something comfortingly familiar about a favorite pair of blue jeans. With that in mind, it's no surprise that the Chantalee Denim Set by J Queen is a favorite among customers looking to keep out the winter chill this season. Warm and inviting, the collection boasts a faux-linen blue denim color comforter with crewel embroidery and scroll floral design. As a bonus, shoppers receive two matching pillow shams and a 14-inch drop split corner bedskirt with embroidered detailing. Additional coordinating items are available for an extra cost, though customers can also feel free to accessorize with their own pieces.Garden Grove Apricot 4 Piece Comforter SetJust because it's time to winterize the garden doesn't mean individuals have to accept months of flower-free living. Featuring a charming floral pattern in apricot and other trending neutrals, the Garden Grove Comforter Set gives farmhouse decor a fresh and modern makeover. Along with the oversized, overfilled comforter, the set includes matching embroidered pillow shams with zipper closures and a textured bedskirt with gold trim. Customers can pick up additional coordinating items, like the Garden Grove Accent Pillows and Shams, or choose their own accessories for a look that's uniquely their own.An industry leader since 2009, J Queen New York has won both acclaim and customer loyalty over the years as a supplier of high-end comforters and bedding products. Featuring a wide selection of colors, patterns, prints, and designs, the brand keeps up with the latest trends while also offering more traditional looks for those who prefer the classics.A division of Zako LLC, Latest Bedding is pleased to stock a wide selection of J Queen comforter sets as well as options by other top designers. Shop online today to browse bedding by Bebejan, Madison Park, Ann Gish, Rose Tree Comforters, Pure Parima, Croscill, and more.

Turab Hassan

Zako LLC

+1 609 316 4089

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Latest Bedding Launches New Collection of J Queen Comforter Sets in Time for Winter News Provided By Zako LLC November 17, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Textiles & Fabric Industry



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