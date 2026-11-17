OowOah Live VR Meetings

OowOah Quantum Leap

OowOah VR Meeting Rooms

OowOah Launches Three Innovative VR Services to Transform Business Communication and Live Events

- Hannah Hayes, CEO of OowOahLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OowOah introduces three immersive virtual reality services in one eco system designed to help businesses reach global audiences, connect remote locations and collaborate in shared virtual environments.Live VR Events – Experience live conferences, seminars and events in immersive 360° VR from anywhere in the world.Quantum Leap – Connect real-world locations to virtual meeting rooms through live first-person video for remote inspections, technical support and collaboration.VR Meeting Rooms – Bring colleagues, clients and businesses together in shared virtual environments for meetings, presentations, training and collaboration.Live VR Events – Taking Events Beyond the RoomOowOah Live VR enables businesses, professional speakers and event organisers to reach audiences beyond the physical venue, opening up new opportunities for international participation and additional ticket revenue.Using compatible Meta Quest headsets, remote attendees can experience conferences, seminars, presentations and training events in immersive 360° virtual reality.Unlike conventional livestreaming, viewers can naturally look around from the camera's position, experiencing the surroundings and atmosphere of the venue rather than watching a traditional video on a flat screen.Organisers can continue running their existing events while offering additional VR tickets to people unable to attend in person. This allows events to reach people who might otherwise miss out because of travel costs, distance or other commitments.There are no monthly platform subscription fees. The service is suitable for business conferences, professional seminars, educational presentations, corporate training and industry events.Quantum Leap – Connecting the Real and Virtual WorldsQuantum Leap connects people working in real-world locations directly with colleagues inside OowOah VR Meeting Rooms.Using compatible equipment, including Meta Quest headsets or OowOah AI Smart Glasses, someone working on location can share their live first-person view with colleagues in a virtual meeting room.This creates opportunities for remote technical assistance, engineering support, site inspections, equipment demonstrations and collaborative problem-solving.For example, an engineer visiting a factory could share what they are seeing with specialists located elsewhere. Those specialists could observe the situation and provide guidance without needing to travel to the site.The technology could also support property inspections, maintenance operations, equipment installations and specialist consultations involving teams working across different locations.Quantum Leap aims to reduce unnecessary journeys while improving communication, enabling organisations to access expertise more efficiently and bring together people who would otherwise need to meet physically.VR Meeting Rooms – Transforming Business CommunicationOowOah VR Meeting Rooms enable businesses to meet and collaborate in shared immersive environments, regardless of geographical location.Instead of viewing colleagues through individual video windows, participants can come together in a virtual meeting space for discussions, presentations, team meetings and training sessions.The service is designed for businesses with remote teams, international clients and organisations seeking more engaging ways to communicate.Virtual environments can provide a shared setting for meetings involving people from different offices, regions or countries, helping participants feel more connected despite being physically separated.VR Meeting Rooms provide an alternative to conventional online meetings, allowing organisations to explore immersive collaboration without the time and expense associated with travelling to a physical meeting location.New Opportunities for Businesses and OrganisationsTogether, these three services provide businesses with new ways to communicate, collaborate and expand their reach.Live VR Events extends professional events to wider audiences, Quantum Leap connects physical locations with remote specialists, and VR Meeting Rooms supports immersive business collaboration.The technology offers opportunities for businesses, training providers, professional speakers, Chambers of Commerce and organisations operating across multiple locations.By combining immersive events, remote assistance and virtual collaboration within one platform, OowOah aims to make virtual reality a practical tool for everyday business use.Explore OowOah's virtual reality services:Register to host Live VR Events:Learn more about Live VR Events:About OowOahOowOah is an immersive virtual reality platform offering Live VR Events, Quantum Leap remote collaboration technology and VR Meeting Rooms. Its services help businesses, speakers and organisations reach new audiences, connect remote locations and collaborate through immersive technology.

H Hayes

OowOah

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OowOah Launches Live VR Events, Quantum Leap and VR meetings for Businesses, Speakers and Event Organisers News Provided By OowOah Ltd November 17, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Technology



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