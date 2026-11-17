CAMO Learning Diploma

Aviation professionals can unlock limited-time savings until November 30 with code CAMOPATH20 on the proven 16-course continuing airworthiness program.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The aviation industry demands uncompromising safety, rigorous compliance, and continuous professional development. To support professionals operating within or preparing for leadership roles in a Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO), Sofema Aviation Academy has announced a special end-of-November promotional offer on its established, industry-recognized CAMO Learning Path Diploma.Designed specifically for Continuing Airworthiness Planners, Engineers, Reliability Staff, Technical Records Staff, Post Holders, Nominated Persons, and Airworthiness Review Staff, this comprehensive training pathway delivers a deep dive into EASA-driven airworthiness requirements. Equivalent to 18 days of intensive classroom training, the program transforms regulatory complexity into actionable operational excellence.Exclusive November OfferThrough the end of November, aviation professionals and organizations can enroll in the complete 16-course diploma package at a significantly reduced rate:Individual Course Value: €1,542.00Standard Bundle Price: €1,170.00 (Immediate baseline savings of €372.00)November Promo Code: Apply code CAMOPATH20 at checkout through November 30 to unlock additional promotional savings on the complete diploma bundle.Why Choose the CAMO Learning Path Diploma?Unlike fragmented training courses, this diploma provides a fully integrated, structured pathway to regulatory mastery. Every module is designed to strengthen technical competence, regulatory awareness, and critical safety cultures within the CAMO environment.Expert-Led Instruction: All 16 courses feature comprehensive instructor voice-overs, providing nuanced, practical explanations of complex EASA regulations.Consolidated Certification: Upon successful completion of all 16 individual courses, graduates receive a single Consolidated Diploma Certificate, demonstrating a verified commitment to compliance and safety culture.Complete Resource Library: Enrollees gain instant access to downloadable bundle materials, including study guides, industry references, and operational documentation to support day-to-day responsibilities.A Comprehensive 16-Course CurriculumCovering every critical facet of CAMO operations, Part-M/ML, and Safety Management Systems (SMS), the diploma includes the following voice-over (VO) modules:Maintenance Planning & OptimizationIntroduction to Aircraft Maintenance Planning in an EASA EnvironmentAircraft Maintenance Planning FundamentalsAircraft Maintenance Planning Optimization ProcessesAdvanced Aircraft Maintenance PlanningAircraft Maintenance Planning Management and DevelopmentAirworthiness, Reliability & Technical ManagementDeveloping an Effective Reliability Program EssentialsIntroduction to Master Minimum Equipment List (MMEL) and Minimum Equipment List (MEL)Engine Condition Trend MonitoringAD, SB & Repair Considerations for EASA CAMOAircraft Technical Records (Part 145)Regulatory Obligations, Operations & SafetyEASA Part CAMO Regulatory ObligationsEASA Part CAMO - SMS Regulatory ObligationsPart M For Large AircraftEASA Part 21 Review for CAMO StaffRVSM Operations, Continued Airworthiness & Maintenance PracticesCybersecurity EssentialsProfessionals looking to advance their continuing airworthiness credentials can enroll today and take advantage of this limited-time offer before it expires on November 30.To enroll and apply the promotional code CAMOPATH20, visit Sofema Aviation Academy.

Steve Bentley

Sofema Aviation Services

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Sofema Aviation Announces Exclusive November Offer on its EASA-Compliant CAMO Learning Path Diploma News Provided By Sofema Aviation Services November 17, 2026, 11:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education



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