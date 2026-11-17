Paul Barnhurst - The FP&A Guy

BARC and Barnhurst will begin with a mini survey examining why finance teams move beyond spreadsheet-only planning.

- Kelley Ann KassaBROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BARC, the independent analyst firm for data, analytics, AI and corporate performance management, announces that Paul Barnhurst, known as The FP&A Guy, is joining as a BARC Fellow. Barnhurst will bring his experience in financial planning and analysis (FP&A), finance education and software market research to BARC's international team of analysts and researchers.The first joint project will be“The Tipping Point,” a mini survey exploring what drives organizations to move from spreadsheet- or Excel-only planning to purpose-built planning software. The research will investigate the considerations behind that decision, helping finance teams understand the transition as they evaluate their own planning approaches.“Finance teams know the strengths of spreadsheets, but choosing when and how to add dedicated planning software is a different question for every organization,” said Kelley Lynn Kassa, Senior Analyst at BARC.“Paul brings both hands-on FP&A experience and a deep understanding of the software landscape. Our joint research will explore what prompts that decision so finance leaders can assess their own options with greater confidence.”Barnhurst is an independent FP&A expert, educator and market researcher and the founder of The FP&A Guy. He brings more than 12 years of corporate FP&A experience at American Express, Solera and DigiCert. His work helps finance teams modernize planning, modeling and technology selection, and helps software providers better understand practitioners' needs. He has authored three independent research reports on emerging FP&A software tools.“Excel remains an important tool for finance teams. I want to understand what prompts organizations to consider a different approach to planning and what they learn along the way,” said **Paul Barnhurst, BARC Fellow**.“Working with BARC is an opportunity to explore those questions with research that finance leaders can use in their own decisions.”Barnhurst delivers corporate FP&A training and cohort-based courses, teaches as a guest instructor for Wharton Online / Wall Street Prep and the Corporate Finance Institute, and hosts the podcasts *FP&A Unlocked*, *Financial Modeler's Corner* and *Future Finance*. He also writes the *Modern Finance Playbook* newsletter for finance professionals.To learn more about the upcoming survey, "The Tipping Point: What Drives Investment Beyond the Spreadsheet," visit:## About Paul BarnhurstPaul Barnhurst, known as The FP&A Guy, is an independent FP&A expert, educator and market researcher. He holds the FPAC, FPAP and AFM certifications, is a Microsoft MVP for Excel and serves on the FMI Global Leadership Council. Learn more at thefpandaguy.## About BARCBARC is an independent analyst firm that helps organizations make informed decisions about data, analytics, AI and corporate performance management. Its research, events and advisory services combine analyst expertise with practitioner experience to support better technology and business decisions. Learn more at barc.

Kelley Ann Kassa

BARC

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Paul Barnhurst, The FP&A Guy, Joins BARC as Fellow to Advance Planning Software Research News Provided By BARC GmbH November 17, 2026, 11:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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