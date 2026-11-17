MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested a company's partner in connection with a Rs 73 crore loan fraud with a consortium of Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank (erstwhile Allahabad Bank) under the garb of establishing a brewery plant at Nalanda in Bihar in 2013, an official said on Tuesday.

The ED's Bhubaneswar Zonal Office arrested Balbir Singh Malhotra, Managing Partner of Brewforce Technologies, on November 12 under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the official said in a statement.

The action was taken by the ED in connection with an investigation of a bank fraud case involving S.R. Alcobev Private Limited and others.

After Malhotra's arrest, he was produced before a Special Court (PMLA) in Bhubaneswar, which granted his custody to the ED till November 19, the statement said.

The ED investigation initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation/Anti-Corruption Bureau in Bhubaneswar against S.R. Alcobev, Brewforce Technologies, and others.

"The ED investigation revealed that in 2013-14, S.R. Alcobev fraudulently obtained a term loan of Rs 73 crore from the consortium of Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank for establishing a brewery plant at Nalanda, however, without establishing the same, the company diverted and misappropriated lion's share of the said funds to Brewforce Technologies," the statement added.

The actions of S.R. Alcobev caused a huge loss to the banks, the ED said.

"The probe by the Central agency revealed that Brewforce Technologies had received Rs 55.67 crore (nearly 80 per cent) of the loan proceeds obtained by S.R. Alcobev but did not supply the equipment and machineries. The loan funds were diverted and siphoned off for personal gains," the statement said.

Further investigation revealed that the purported materials/equipment supplied by Malhotra to S.R. Alcobev ultimately fetched only Rs 8 lakh when auctioned by the bank, the statement said.

Thus, the funds were neither returned to the borrower company S.R. Alcobev nor proportionate goods/materials were supplied against them, it said.

Earlier, the ED had conducted search operations under Section 17 of PMLA, 2002, resulting in seizure of various incrementing documents, the statement added.