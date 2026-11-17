MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Tuesday inaugurated the first conference of the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians India Regional Chapter at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

The conference was attended by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians India Regional Chapter Chairperson D. Purandeswari, Karnataka Assembly Speaker G.S. Patil, Legislative Council Chairman Saleem Ahmed, Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara, Assembly Deputy Speaker Mankal Vaidya and Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Umashree, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Shivakumar expressed hope that the historic Women's Reservation Bill would be passed during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament in December.

"The December session is expected to make history. We do not know how many of us may have to make way in Parliament and Vidhana Soudha following the implementation of women's reservation. It is being said that there could be a 50 per cent increase in the number of constituencies, but it is not yet clear which constituencies will be reserved," he said.

He said women's reservation would bring significant changes to the country's democratic system and stressed that respecting women was everyone's responsibility.

"Men cannot succeed without the support of women. This is also the foundation of our progressive society," he said.

Recalling Karnataka's historical contribution to democratic institutions, Shivakumar said the 12th-century Anubhava Mantapa had introduced the concept of a parliamentary system. He also asked the visiting delegates to observe the artwork at the entrance of Vidhana Soudha, which highlights the importance accorded to women by the State.

Pointing to women's participation in different sectors, he said 42 per cent of doctors and 80 per cent of paramedical staff in the State were women, while their representation in the information technology sector stood at 40 per cent.

He said the Congress government had introduced its five guarantee schemes to empower women and that four of the five guarantees were aimed at strengthening women's economic and social status.

Stressing the need for women's political empowerment alongside social and economic empowerment, Shivakumar said, "Democracy without women is like a bird without wings. It cannot soar to greater heights."

He urged women parliamentarians and legislators to ensure that women were not merely appointed to positions but actively participated in decision-making, contributed to lawmaking and provided a new direction to governance.

Recalling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's initiatives during 1988-89 to provide 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions, he said the opportunity should be utilised effectively.

"After women are elected, their husbands or sons should not exercise power on their behalf," he said.

Acknowledging the challenges women face while entering politics, including social and family-related hurdles, he urged the women parliamentarians to encourage greater participation of women in politics.

He said millions of women had entered public life through grassroots democracy and called for their active participation in decision-making from panchayats to Parliament.

More than 15 lakh women were holding positions at the panchayat level and had contributed to development works such as roads, bridges, wells and schools, he said.

Shivakumar also thanked those who had laid the foundation for women's reservation in local bodies and recalled that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had made efforts to implement women's reservation, but the party had not received the required support in the Lok Sabha.

Welcoming the parliamentarians and legislators to Bengaluru, Shivakumar described the city as a hub of talent and innovation and invited them to visit the Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Recalling former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's remarks about Bengaluru attracting global leaders, he said Karnataka produces around 1.5 lakh engineers every year.

He also invited the delegates to visit the Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) factory.