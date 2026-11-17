MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the global community has been facing crisis since the Covid-19 pandemic and emphasised that the world today needs peace, stability, and predictability.

In his address at the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) in Manila, PM Modi also congratulated the Philippines President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. for organising the summit. PM Modi said that the world has been facing a serious threat of terrorism and highlighted the growing cases of cyber fraud and online scams.

"Since the Covid pandemic, the world has been facing one crisis after another. Conflicts are increasing pressure on food, fuel, and fertiliser. Ships and seafarers are also being targeted on international waterways. Along with the serious threat of terrorism, new cross-border crimes like cyber fraud and online scams are also on the rise. What the world needs most today is peace, stability, and predictability," he said.

PM Modi stated that the East Asia Summit, for the past several years, has been an important platform for finding solutions to common challenges and strengthening mutual cooperation. He noted that this spirit of dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation is the cornerstone of India's foreign policy.

Expressing India's support for peace, PM Modi said, "ASEAN unity and centrality are at the heart of our Act East Policy. We are committed to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific. Whether in Ukraine or West Asia, we will continue to support every effort for peace."

PM Modi stated that ensuring trust and security in the digital world is equally important. He recalled how India at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi emphasised the development of human-centric, inclusive, and safe Artificial Intelligence (AI). He said that India stressed the need for technologies like digital watermarking to combat deepfakes and misinformation.

"Our seas are the lifeline of our shared prosperity. Ensuring their security and freedom of navigation is our responsibility. Toward this end, we are launching a Seafarers' Safety Initiative, which will enhance cooperation in joint training and emergency response," said PM Modi.