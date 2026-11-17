MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Veteran actress Indira Krishna has shared a heartfelt note about her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor on the film 'Ramayana.'

She recalled how the actor made her feel special during their time on the sets. Taking to Instagram, Indira expressed her admiration for Ranbir, praising his humility and grounded nature despite his success. She described him as an actor who has reached great heights but continues to remain down to earth.

Sharing her thoughts, she wrote,“Few wishes turn into dreams; few dreams turn into wishes that come real. I wish to be associated with this fine actor with humility, love and respect in my heart. I call him the Supreme age actor whose touched zenith and yet holds himself grounded. Thank u for being there and share the best moments on Ramayana.”

Indira also recalled a special moment when Ranbir asked her for a selfie, saying the gesture made her feel extraordinary. She expressed hope that she would get to experience such moments with him again.

“I remember Rk asking me let's hv a selfie..he made me feel extraordinary that day I hope this repeats yet again sooon v sooon Day 1 Thank u..Ranbir Kapoor jai shree Ram jai mahakaal.”

The actress also praised Nareshji, father of producer Namit Malhotra, describing him as a father figure who brings years of experience but remains humble and open to listening to everyone.“The gentleman in the centre is Nareshji,namitjis dad a father figure with so much experience and yet decides to hear everyone so humbly..Thank u nareshji for ur heart is pure gold.”

"Ramayana," directed by Nitesh Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Lord Rama. Indira Krishnan plays Mata Kaushalya, the mother of Lord Ram, in the film.

'Ramayana' also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta in key roles. The movie was released in theatres on November 5.