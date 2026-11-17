Royal Family Welcomes Robert Pattinson as New James Bond

Washington DC [US], November 17 (ANI): Robert Pattinson's casting as the new James Bond has received a special response from the British Royal Family. Soon after Amazon MGM Studios announced the actor as the next 007, the royal family's official X account shared a message welcoming him to the famous spy franchise.“Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr Bond,” read the post, which also included a link to the official announcement.

The message also marks a change in the long-running James Bond franchise. Pattinson will be the first actor to play the iconic British spy during King Charles III's reign. Queen Elizabeth II was the reigning monarch when all the previous 25 Bond films were released. The last film, 'No Time to Die', starring Daniel Craig, hit theatres in 2021, a year before her death in 2022, according to Variety.

As per the publication, Pattinson's casting brings an end to months of speculation about who would take over the role from Craig. Several actors, including Jacob Elordi, Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Nicholas Hoult, were among the names linked to the role.

The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studios, which also confirmed that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the upcoming film. Steven Knight has been roped in to write the screenplay, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers. Tanya Lapointe will serve as the executive producer.

Reacting to his casting, Pattinson called the opportunity a dream come true. The actor also thanked the director and the production team for trusting him with the iconic character.“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement as per Variety.“I'm deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Pattinson will take over the role from Daniel Craig, who last played the British spy in 'No Time to Die' (2021). The upcoming film will be the 26th instalment in the James Bond franchise. (ANI)