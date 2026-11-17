Sitharaman Chairs Fourth Pre-Budget Meeting with MSMEs and Startups

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday chaired the fourth pre-Budget consultation meeting with stakeholders from the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector and startup ecosystem ahead of Union Budget 2027-28, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

In an X post, the Ministry said that the meeting was also attended by the Secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), along with the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. "Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt.@nsitharamanchairs the fourth Pre-Budget Consultation with stakeholders from the MSMEs sector and startup ecosystem in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2027-28, in New Delhi, today," the post read.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also chaired the third pre-Budget consultation with experts and industry representatives from the manufacturing sector as part of the government's preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28. The annual exercise aims to gather recommendations from various sectors of the economy to help formulate the government's Budget priorities and proposals. According to the post, the meeting was attended by the Secretaries of the Department of Economic Affairs, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Mines and Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

Earlier on Monday, Sitharaman chaired the first round of pre-Budget consultations, which was attended by the Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser and other senior departmental officials. The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented on February 1, 2027, while the Economic Survey, which reviews the country's economic performance and outlook, is likely to be tabled on January 29 or January 31, 2027. The consultations provide a platform for industry representatives and economic experts to share their recommendations and highlight sector-specific concerns, helping the government incorporate diverse perspectives into the Budget-making process.