Sanjay Raut to File Another Affidavit in Supreme Court Contempt Case

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said he has“another affidavit to submit” after appearing before the Supreme Court in a criminal contempt case over his alleged remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and the judiciary. Talking briefly to reporters here while leaving the Supreme Court premises after the hearing, Raut said,“I have another affidavit to submit.”

Earlier in the day, Raut arrived at the apex court and appeared physically before a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi as the Supreme Court commenced hearing the contempt case against him and journalist Nikhil Wagle. Wagle appeared virtually before the bench, as directed by the court during the previous hearing.

During the proceedings on the petition filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), SCBA president and Senior Advocate Pradeep Rai submitted that although Raut had tendered an apology for his earlier statements, he subsequently put out further social media posts targeting the Supreme Court. Rai flagged a post shared by Raut featuring a photograph of protesters setting fire to the Supreme Court of Albania, contending that the MP had not disclosed these subsequent posts in his affidavit.

Pulling up the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, the bench observed that as a seasoned politician and parliamentarian who had also worked in the press, he should understand the importance of exercising restraint in language.“You have expressed apology. But in a matter of this magnitude, apology must come from the heart and not the mind,” Justice Aravind Kumar orally remarked during the hearing.

While Raut's counsel did not endorse his comments and urged the court to consider that the MP was undergoing treatment for cancer and heart ailments, the bench asked Raut to file an additional affidavit responding to the subsequent social media posts. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, representing Wagle, submitted that the journalist had deleted the controversial post and tendered an unconditional apology, seeking his discharge from the contempt proceedings. The court said it would examine all material placed on record before passing a comprehensive order on the next date of hearing.

The controversy erupted after CJI Surya Kant declined a request from a delegation of opposition leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, for a personal meeting, indicating that the issue could instead be brought before the court through a formal petition. On October 16, Raut hit out at the judiciary, saying that people will remember everything after CJI Surya Kant refused to meet opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said, "We have come today as the INDIA bloc is organising a major march towards the Supreme Court to meet the Chief Justice. We had requested an appointment... The Chief Justice, whose role is to safeguard the Constitution, is unwilling to meet us... When we are seeking to save democracy amidst the theft of votes and electoral fraud, and the deletion of millions of names from the rolls and wish to meet you to voice our grievance, you say you will not meet politicians. The people will remember this."

INDIA bloc will march to the Supreme Court today in protest against the Chief Election Comissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who refuses to resign from his post despite tremendous opposition against him. Raut further detailed the frustration of the opposition alliance, noting that initial signs had suggested a different outcome. "The 'INDIA' alliance is going to the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi had requested a meeting with the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant. Initially, it was stated that the Chief Justice would meet within four to five days. Suddenly, last night, it was stated that the leaders of the opposition-the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha-had requested a meeting, but there was no right to meet, or that political leaders have no right to meet," Raut told reporters.

The Rajya Sabha MP argued that such a refusal by the head of the judiciary is a severe blow to those fighting against perceived autocratic trends. "This kind of stance, when taken by the Chief Justice of India, is a blow to the millions of citizens in this country who are fighting against autocracy and fighting for the protection of democracy. All doors have been closed. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have installed their own people in every constitutional institution. As a final resort, when we tried to visit the Chief Justice of India, the Chief Justice of India closed the doors. This is a misfortune for the constitution and democracy of this country."

Raut raised a poignant question regarding the path left for the common citizen when constitutional safeguards appear inaccessible. "Our Chief Justice says that he does not have the right to meet political leaders. If the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is going to disrespect the vote-the people's mandate-then who should the people of this country turn to?"

Echoing similar concerns, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P Santosh Kumar emphasised that the opposition's agitation would only intensify in the coming days despite the government's crackdown. "SIR (Special Intensive Revision) and vote theft are very serious issues, and democracy is under threat. So, the India bloc parties are in an agitation, and it is continuing. We had several protests. A protest march to the Election Commission of India, and we met the honourable President of India. And we decided to meet the honourable Chief Justice of our country, but unfortunately, he declined," he said.

"But we will continue our protests. And today, there is a meeting of India Alliance MPs and leaders, so we will chalk out a further action plan in that meeting. And in the coming days, the demand of Gyanesh Kumar will intensify-I mean, our resignation [demand] will intensify. All India parties are united, and more and more youth and student organisations are also joining. Even though Delhi has become a military zone, we will continue our agitation with full capacity in the coming days also," added the Left Rajya Sabha member from Kerala. (ANI)