

Barclays called Robotaxis' round-the-clock operations a positive sign of“technical progress.”

The firm acknowledged concerns around Tesla's camera-only approach to autonomous driving. Tesla announced plans to invest €3 billion in Germany, aiming to produce up to one million Cybercabs annually.

Tesla's (TSLA) expanding robotaxi operations and ambitious Cybercab plans have drawn Wall Street's attention, with Barclays pointing to recent progress as a positive sign for the electric vehicle maker's autonomous-driving ambitions.

The brokerage reiterated its 'Overweight' rating and $450 price target on the stock, according to Investing. This implies a near 20% upside from current levels.

At the time of writing, TSLA shares were down 0.8% in pre-market trading, tracking a third straight session of losses.

Barclays Sees Robotaxi Momentum Building

Barclays analyst Dan Levy said Tesla's recent robotaxi and Cybercab updates support the robotaxi narrative. The brokerage had upgraded Tesla in late October, citing early signs that its robotaxi business was beginning to scale rapidly.

Last week, Tesla announced that its robotaxi service operates around the clock across all eight cities where it is available. The firm said it represents a positive sign of“technical progress,” highlighting CEO Elon Musk's comments on challenges in driving in dark conditions, including sensing“grey kittens on grey tarmac in the dark.”

However, Barclays acknowledged concerns surrounding Tesla's camera-only approach to autonomous driving, with critics arguing that radar and LiDAR sensors could perform better in difficult lighting conditions.

Tesla Targets One Million Cybercabs Annually In Germany

On Monday, Tesla announced plans to invest €3 billion ($3.3 billion) to expand its Gigafactory near Berlin, aiming to produce up to one million Cybercabs annually.

According to a LinkedIn post by Andre Thierig, Senior Director, Manufacturing at Giga Berlin, construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2027, with production scheduled for 2029.

Tesla began offering Cybercab rides in Austin on September 3 and subsequently expanded its broader robotaxi service to Fort Worth on November 2 and San Antonio on November 9. The company is also targeting Cybercab deliveries to customers by the end of 2026, although CEO Elon Musk expects the vehicles to be used primarily for ride-hailing services rather than private ownership.

Retail Remains Bullish On TSLA

Retail sentiment for TSLA on Stocktwits remained in the 'bullish' zone over the past 24 hours.

One user said,“the unsupervised fleet keeps expanding quietly.”

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TSLA shares are down more than 13% so far in 2026. Among its Magnificent 7 peers, only Nvidia (NVDA) has declined more.

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