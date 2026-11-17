Goa Government Extends Full Support to ISPL for Upcoming Season Four

The Government of Goa has extended its support to the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) for its fourth season, as India's pioneering tennis-ball T10 league moves to Goa for an exciting new chapter. Season 4 will be held from December 6, 2026, to January 3, 2027, at the 1919 Sportz Cricket Stadium in Verna, Goa.

The announcement was made during the Season 4 Player Auction in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in the league's growing national footprint and its association with one of India's leading destinations for sports and tourism. With its growing sports infrastructure, strong tourism appeal and experience in hosting major sporting events, Goa offers an exciting setting for ISPL Season 4. The association aims to align ISPL's grassroots cricket vision with Goa's sports-tourism ambitions, while encouraging youth participation, engaging local communities and creating opportunities for local businesses through the league and its associated activities.

Pramod Sawant, Chief Minister of Goa, said,“Our vision is to encourage a strong sporting culture and ensure that talent at every level gets the recognition it deserves. ISPL's commitment to supporting grassroots cricket and providing emerging players with a national platform resonates with this vision. We are pleased to extend our support to the league as it brings its fourth season to Goa. Initiatives like these contribute to strengthening the country's sporting ecosystem and celebrating the spirit of sport.”

Subhash Phaldesai, Minister of Social Welfare, Govt. of Goa, said,“Sport has an important role to play in promoting inclusion, building confidence and creating opportunities for young people across communities. ISPL's grassroots approach makes cricket more accessible by giving talented players from diverse backgrounds an opportunity to showcase their abilities on a national platform. We are pleased to welcome the league to Goa, and believe its presence will encourage greater youth engagement and participation in sports.”

Sachin Tendulkar, ISPL Core Committee Member, said,“India has immense cricketing talent, and some of the most exciting stories often begin on the streets and in local neighbourhoods. ISPL was envisioned to recognise this talent and give aspiring cricketers an opportunity to take their game to the next level. The progress of players who have moved into the domestic circuit is encouraging and reinforces the purpose behind the league. Taking Season 4 to Goa is another exciting step in this journey, and I look forward to seeing more emerging talent make its mark.”

Ashish Shelar, Cabinet Minister, Government of Maharashtra, and ISPL Core Committee Member, said,“Over the past three seasons, ISPL has steadily established itself as a distinctive sporting property, building a strong connect with cricket fans while creating meaningful pathways for street-cricket talent. The support of the Government of Goa is a significant endorsement of the league's growing stature and long-term vision. This association further strengthens ISPL's national footprint and reflects the growing potential of innovative sporting platforms in India's sports ecosystem.”

Suraj Samat, ISPL Core Committee Member and League Commissioner, said,“Our ambition for Season 4 is to deliver a memorable cricketing spectacle while building a meaningful connection with Goa and its people. With the support of the Government of Goa, we want to create opportunities for emerging players, engage local communities and take the Street to Stadium journey to a wider audience. We thank the Government for its support and look forward to working together to make this season a success.”

Since its inception in 2024, ISPL has emerged as one of India's most exciting grassroots cricketing leagues, bringing the energy and excitement of street cricket into a professional, stadium-based format. With a strong leadership team comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Ashish Shelar, Minal Amol Kale and Suraj Samat as its Core Committee members, the league has built a platform for emerging cricketing talent to showcase their abilities on a national stage. The league's grassroots impact is reflected in the journeys of players such as Irfan Umair and Vivek Shelar, who have progressed to state squads in the domestic cricket circuit. By creating opportunities for talented players from the street-cricket ecosystem, ISPL continues to bridge the gap between grassroots cricket and the professional game.

After witnessing tremendous fan support during its previous seasons in Mumbai and Surat, ISPL now takes its fourth edition to Goa, promising a bigger sporting spectacle and an even wider connect with cricket fans across the country. The league also enjoys the backing of an illustrious roster of celebrity franchise owners, including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suriya and Ram Charan, further strengthening its appeal and national reach.