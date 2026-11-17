PM Modi Calls for Indo-Pacific Stability at 21st East Asia Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) in Manila on Tuesday, calling for a "free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific" and urging member nations to contribute toward bringing peace, stability, and predictability to the global arena. The Prime Minister underscored that in an "era of crisis and conflicts," dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation are vital to support all efforts for peace. Highlighting the broader economic fallout of geopolitical tensions, PM Modi pointed to the severe impact of global crises on "food, fuel and fertiliser security the world over". He also reiterated New Delhi's diplomatic stance on major global flashpoints, stating that India "supports all efforts directed at peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia".

Maritime security and counter-terrorism formed another key pillar of his address. The MEA release noted that the Prime Minister called for "ensuring safety and security of commercial ships and seafarers, who continue to be targeted in international waterways," while also emphasising the "threats posed by terrorism to peace-loving societies". To strengthen cooperation across the EAS platform, PM Modi unveiled four concrete proposals. He announced a Seafarers' Safety Initiative to boost joint training and emergency response, alongside an EAS Cyber Crime Conference at the National Forensic Sciences University to counter cross-border threats such as online fraud and cybercrimes. On the cultural and academic fronts, the Prime Minister proposed hosting an EAS Maritime Heritage Festival in Lothal and an EAS University Conclave in Nalanda to foster greater academic collaboration among member countries. Concluding his remarks, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on successfully organising the summit.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila and underscored that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are "deeply interconnected", asserting that New Delhi's commitment to the regional bloc's unity and centrality remains "unwavering" as both sides work towards a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Addressing the summit, PM Modi highlighted how India's Act East Policy has injected fresh momentum into bilateral ties over the past decade, expanding cooperation into modern strategic domains. "Over the past few years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership has now moved beyond shared culture and heritage, reaching new dimensions in sectors such as digital, defence, and space. Since 2014, we have undertaken over 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects, and provided more than 10,000 scholarships for skill development. Today, the direct flights and growing tourism between India and the nine ASEAN nations are further evidence of our close ties," the Prime Minister said.

Contextualising the summit against a backdrop of global uncertainty, PM Modi stressed the urgent need for collective stability and aligned his remarks with the Philippines' 2026 chairmanship theme. "Over the last few years, the world has faced a series of consecutive crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability, and predictability. In this context, this year's theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', holds special significance," he stated. Looking ahead, the Prime Minister linked the long-term strategic roadmaps of both India and the Southeast Asian bloc as key drivers for shared regional growth. India and ASEAN are also observing 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, ahead of commemorating 35 years of Dialogue Relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027.