Prince William and Catherine Attend Children's Earthshot in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], November 17 (ANI): Prince William and Princess Catherine attended the inaugural Children's Earthshot Awards Ceremony in Mumbai on Tuesday, where young environmental innovators from across the world presented their ideas to tackle climate change and other environmental challenges. The royal couple arrived at the Museum of Solutions (MuSo) as part of their three-day visit to India for the Earthshot Prize 2026. The event brought together students, environmental experts and guests from different countries to recognise young people working towards protecting the planet.

Speaking to ANI, Executive Director of Mahila Housing Trust Bijal Brahmbhatt spoke about the discussions around rising temperatures and how extreme heat affects women. She said women, particularly those from economically weaker sections, face challenges as they work both outdoors and at home. Sharing some of the solutions discussed at the event, she said, "... We focused on the issue of rising temperatures in India and around the world. We discussed how extreme heat affects women disproportionately, as they work both outdoors and at home... We discussed solutions such as cool roofs to reduce indoor temperatures and heat insurance for women from economically weaker sections..."

Chief of Liard First Nation Harlan Schilling also spoke about his interaction with Prince William, particularly on the need to protect Indigenous areas and the role they play in saving the environment. Talking about his conversation with the Prince, Schilling told ANI, "... I spoke to Prince William about Indigenous protected areas and their importance. It was wonderful to hear Prince William champion this initiative and recognise groups around the world working to protect our planet... We will soon find out which of the finalists has won the Earthshot Prize. I'm excited to meet everyone and experience the beautiful culture and everything this country has to offer in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, the British royal couple is attending the event to celebrate young environmental innovators participating in the I CAN Earthshot Challenge, an initiative delivered in partnership with Design for Change and Instituto Alana. The programme has reached nearly one million students across 15,000 schools in 24 Indian states. Fifteen finalist student teams have travelled to Mumbai for a two-day programme at MuSo, where they are presenting their environmental projects and participating in workshops covering the five Earthshot themes. Five winning teams, representing each category, will be announced at Tuesday's ceremony.

The event also brought together Earthshot Prize Global Ambassadors and other prominent guests, including South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha, British actress Simone Ashley and Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin. Earthshot CEO Jason Knauf was also present. In a photograph from the 2026 Earthshot Prize events in Mumbai, the group can be seen in a mix of contemporary and traditional outfits. Princess Catherine wore a cornflower blue double-breasted pantsuit. Prince William opted for a textured charcoal-grey blazer, a light blue open-collar shirt and dark navy trousers. The Mumbai visit marks the Princess of Wales's first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022.

Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to identify and scale innovative solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges. Following the children's ceremony, the Prince and Princess of Wales are scheduled to attend the main Earthshot Prize 2026 Awards Night in Mumbai. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the ceremony will recognise five global winners, with each receiving GBP 1 million. The royal couple's Mumbai engagements began on Monday. Their schedule included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. Prince William and Princess Catherine visited Bandra Reclamation Garden in Mumbai on Tuesday, where the Prince took the wheel of an electric three-wheeler manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, driving Catherine and interacting with the 15 finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2026 from across the world. On Wednesday, November 18, Prince William and Princess Catherine are scheduled to travel to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)