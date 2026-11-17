Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has stated various schemes that have been brought about to improve education, job and social development opportunities among tribes of the state. The Government is working towards opening Eklavya Model Residential Schools for children belonging to the Bhotiya and Raji tribes in the border district of Pithoragarh.

While addressing 'Adi Gaurav Mahotsav Uttarakhand-2026' at Parade Ground, Dehradun, Dhami said the State Tribal Research Institute (TRI) and Tribal Welfare Department have organised a fair to celebrate the Tribal Pride Day and promote tribal culture. The Chief Minister also paid his homage to Bhagwan Birsa Munda and wished well to the tribal communities of the state.

Adi Gaurav Mahotsav 2026

During the fair the Chief Minister visited an exhibition of tribal handicrafts, local products and art. He said that such festivals help people get familiar with the cultural diversity of India. Tribals play an important role in maintaining traditional knowledge.

Birsa Munda's Role in Fighting for Tribal Rights

The Chief Minister said Bhagwan Birsa Munda played a key role in fighting for tribal rights by leading the Ulgulan movement against the British Rule. He described Birsa Munda as an inspiring leader and warrior.

Additionally, November 15 has been celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas since 2021 after the Central government decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

128 Tribal Villages Chosen

In Uttarakhand 128 tribal villages have been chosen under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan. These villages will be developed to improve education, healthcare, basic infrastructure, livelihood and jobs.

4 Eklavya Model Residential Schools Operational

Currently, there are 4 Eklavya Model Residential Schools in Kalsi, Mehravana, Bajpur and Khatima. These provide free education and accommodation to tribal students. The Government are working towards opening more schools for Bhotiya and Raji children in Pithoragarh.

Scholarships and Free Coaching

Tribal students in Uttarakhand receive scholarships from primary to post graduate level. There are 16 government Ashram Paddhati schools and 3 Tribal ITIs in the state providing technical education.

Students who are eligible will receive free coaching and scholarships. The Adi Lakshya Sansthan is being planned in Dehradun with the help of the Central government.

The Chief Minister also announced that a Tribal Girls Hostel will be approved in Khatima. Education, healthcare, jobs and culture should all be improved so tribal communities can be empowered.