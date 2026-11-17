Three Indian-origin sisters in the UK have emerged victorious in a legal battle against their brother over their late father's estate, reportedly worth around £1.6 million.

The dispute began after 85-year-old Hari Grover died in September 2024 without leaving a will. His son, Sonny Grover, was appointed administrator of the estate, which included the family's property in Ealing, West London.

According to a report by The Times, Sonny was expected to divide the family wealth equally and take care of his three sisters. However, the sisters alleged that their brother had not fulfilled this responsibility and had failed to disclose the full extent of their father's assets.

Airan Grover-Jones, Kiran Cotterell and Kelly Puri subsequently approached the court, arguing that the inheritance was worth considerably more than the amount initially declared.

Sisters Uncover £300,000 Savings and Gold Worth £500,000 in India

The disagreement intensified after the sisters questioned the valuation of their father's estate.

Initially, the property in Ealing and other assets in England were reportedly valued at approximately £865,000. However, the sisters claimed that several significant assets had been excluded from the assessment.

These reportedly included around £300,000 in cash savings and a collection of gold bars and jewellery kept inside a safety deposit box in India. The valuables were estimated to be worth as much as £500,000.

Sonny disputed his sisters' claims. He argued that the money in his father's bank account automatically belonged to him because he was named as a joint account holder.

He also maintained that his father had gifted him the gold collection and handed over control of the Indian safety deposit box.

The sisters, however, alleged that their brother was attempting to retain the family fortune rather than distribute it according to their father's wishes.

UK Court Rules in Sisters' Favour, Brother Ordered to Pay £80,000

The inheritance dispute eventually reached the Mayor's and City County Court in London, where Judge Nicholas Parfitt ruled in favour of the three sisters.

The judge rejected Sonny's argument that the gold stored in India had been gifted to him by his father. Instead, the court concluded that the safety deposit box had been entrusted to him, which did not establish that the valuables belonged exclusively to him.

The judge also criticised Sonny's conduct during the proceedings, describing him as "constantly argumentative" in court.

Following the ruling, Sonny and his wife were ordered to provide a complete account of the contents of the Indian safety deposit box on behalf of the entire family.

Additionally, Sonny was directed to pay £80,000 towards his sisters' legal expenses. The amount will be deducted from his share of the inheritance.