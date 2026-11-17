Two boys thought they were doing their bit for cleanliness by putting an empty Diet Coke can in a dustbin at a railway station in Rajasthan's Bhilwara. However, a stall seller swiftly foiled their effort by retrieving the abandoned can and returning it, claiming that the boys had no right to use his trash because they hadn't purchased anything from him.

The two boys are seen carrying an empty Diet Coke can as they go along the railroad platform at the start of the strange footage. They choose to dispose of it in the trash can they see outside a catering business.

"Humesha kachra dustbin mein daalna chahiye (Garbage should always be thrown in a dustbin)," one of them says.

However, their attempt to do the right thing does not go down well with the stall vendor. The shopkeeper steps out and asks them to retrieve the can, questioning why they were using his dustbin when they had not purchased anything from his shop.

"Bahaar se liya hai toh bahaar jaake daalo (If you've bought it from outside, go outside and throw it there)," he says to them.

The boys make an effort to reason with him by pointing out how difficult it is to find something once it has been thrown in a trash can. However, the merchant is adamant about his stance.

"Normal nahi hai, ye mera personal dustbin hai (It's not a public dustbin; it's my personal dustbin)," he says.

He continues by explaining that the trashcan is only available to those who buy goods from his booth. Then he reaches inside, takes out the empty can, and returns it to the lads.

The boys demonstrate the stall on tape after being surprised by the shopkeeper's insistence and then leave with the can.

Watch Viral Video

Two boy tried to throw an empty Diet Coke can into a dustbin outside a railway catering stall at Bhilwara railway station.

The stall vendor objected, took the can out and told them it was his personal dustbin.

His argument? They had bought the drink from somewhere else, so they couldn't use his bin.

- Gems Of Railway (@GemsOfRailway) November 16, 2026

Social media users are perplexed by the shopkeeper's strange reasoning after the video went viral. The vendor's insistence on limiting access to a trashcan situated on a railroad station was questioned by many.

Strong action against the stall owner was demanded by a number of users, who contended that encouraging people to properly dispose of their garbage shouldn't rely on where they bought their beverages.

In addition, Railroad Seva addressed the social media post and alerted the railroad authorities to the situation started out as a routine effort to maintain a clean railroad station has now evolved into an internet discussion about public places, civic duty, and an exceptionally stringent garbage disposal policy.