MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Tributes poured in from across the cricket fraternity after Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL), bringing an end to a remarkable playing career spanning nearly two decades. From former teammates and rivals to franchises and cricket administrators, several personalities remembered the Chennai Super Kings legend for his leadership, composure and influence on generations of cricketers.

Former India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also thanked Dhoni for playing a significant role in shaping his international career. Recalling that Dhoni handed him his India debut cap, Chahal said the former captain's guidance and encouragement would remain invaluable to him.

“You gave me my India debut cap, a moment I will cherish for a lifetime. Your guidance, mentorship and unwavering belief have played an invaluable role in shaping my journey. Thank you, Mahi bhai. Your legacy will inspire generations to come.

“Wishing you the very best for a role that isn't new to you, just a new chapter with CSK!” Chahal wrote on X.

Former CSK member Deepak Chahar also shared a photo of him with Dhoni and wrote,“Thank you so much, Mahi Bhai, for all the inspiration, entertainment, and guidance you have given all of us-both as cricket fans and as fans of yours. It is going to be hard not seeing you play again, but we all know you gave everything to the game. I feel truly lucky to have been a part of that journey and to have watched you entertain everyone up close. A very special thank you from my side for always supporting and backing me in my career. Wishing you all the very best for this new chapter. Hope to see you soon and spend some great time together again. Love you, Mahi Bhai.”

Former CSK teammate Ravindra Jadeja shared a photograph of himself lifting Dhoni after Chennai's IPL 2023 triumph and captioned it,“8 ka 7 ke liye respect forever.”

The IPL's official social media handle shared a photograph of Dhoni with a message thanking him for his contribution to the tournament.

“Dear Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Thanks for making TATA IPL mighty special. We look forward to welcoming Mentor MSD soon,” the league wrote.

The IPL also posted a video featuring supporters at different stadiums cheering for Dhoni, describing him as a“Forever an EMOTION”.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) shared a photograph of Dhoni embracing Virat Kohli and remembered his nearly two-decade journey, highlighting the trophies, iconic moments and memorable last-ball finishes associated with his career.

“A journey of nearly two decades and a legacy laden with trophies, iconic moments, last-ball finishes, and a calm that never cracked. For the joy you gave every fan, in every colour, and for the way you carried the game, thank you, Mahi bhai,” RCB wrote.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said Dhoni had given Chennai much more than trophies, describing him as an emotion that united generations and created a bond extending beyond cricket.

“Dhoni gave Chennai much more than trophies. He gave us an emotion that united generations and forged a bond that transcended cricket. As the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. We only wish we had one last chance to give Tamil Nadu's beloved adopted son the farewell he so richly deserved.

“Thank you, @msdhoni, for the countless moments of joy, the glorious triumphs and the memories we will cherish forever. Wishing you the very best in your new innings as CSK's mentor,” Stalin wrote on X.

The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) also shared a photograph of Dhoni in the CSK jersey and thanked him for the memories, describing him as a leader, finisher and one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket.

“A leader, a finisher, calm and composed under pressure, and one of the most influential figures in Indian cricket. MS Dhoni, the legacy you have created will be hard to match. Well done, MS! I'm sure your immense experience and knowledge will continue to inspire the next generation of cricketers,” the association said.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said Dhoni's experience and knowledge would continue to motivate young cricketers, while former India batter Aakash Chopra described his retirement as the end of an era.

“End of an Era. IPL will not be the same without you, Mahi,” Chopra wrote on X.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also congratulated Dhoni on his remarkable journey, highlighting his influence on generations of cricketers.

“What an incredible journey it's been, @msdhoni bhai! Your leadership, calmness, and impact on the game have inspired generations. The player may take a step back, but your influence on cricket will continue. Wishing you the very best in this new role with CSK!” Dhawan wrote on X.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) summed up Dhoni's transition from player to mentor with a brief message, writing,“The Thala era never ends. Just changes roles.”

Former CSK teammate Dwayne Bravo shared photographs of Dhoni in the franchise's jersey and thanked his former captain for his contribution.

“Thank you, Skipper! @mahi7781 your legacy will live on forever! See you soon, my brother,” Bravo wrote on Instagram.

Mumbai Indians (MI) joined the tributes by sharing a photograph of Dhoni and Rohit Sharma at the toss, wearing their respective franchise jerseys. The picture recalled the intense rivalry between the two captains, who guided Chennai and Mumbai to five IPL titles each.

Delhi Capitals also paid their respects to the former CSK skipper, posting,“We always took it for granted. IPL will never be the same without you, Mahi bhai.”

Dhoni finished his IPL playing career with 278 appearances and 5,439 runs, besides leading CSK to five championships. He will continue his association with the franchise as its team mentor from the 2027 season.