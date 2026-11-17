Limelight Stages Revolutionizes Portable Stage Risers With Lightweight Platforms And Innovative Assembly Technology
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) LimeLight Stages, an American-owned and operated manufacturer, is transforming the portable staging industry with innovative, lightweight, and easy-to-assemble staging solutions. Designed for schools, churches, musicians, event venues, and professional performers, the company focuses on making stage setup, transportation, and storage more convenient.
Featuring lightweight 37 lb. 4' × 4' platforms and unique 20 lb. 2' × 4' platforms, LimeLight offers versatile portable stage risers that simplify handling and transportation. Its proprietary SecureLock Technology makes assembly intuitive with a simple 90-degree lever rotation. Each platform can be assembled and connected to the stage in approximately one minute.
LimeLight's modular stage platforms allow customers to create customized configurations for concerts, school assemblies, corporate presentations, drum risers, and choir performances. Customers can combine different platform sizes to build flexible staging layouts that adapt to their changing requirements.
The company also offers innovative SecureRail No-Drill Guardrails, professional Wood Laminate stage finishes, and compatible accessories. Its platforms feature applicable TÜV certification and a published load rating of 135 lbs. per square foot.
With interactive StageDesigner software, customers can visualize customized stage configurations before purchasing. LimeLight Stage Specialists provide manufacturer-direct product guidance, while authorized, factory-trained LimeLight StagePro Resale Partners offer additional expertise and support.
Customers can also contact LimeLight Stages to learn about its 30-Day Trial opportunity and experience the benefits of its staging solutions before making a larger investment.
Explore LimeLight's complete range of portable stage platforms, modular stage platforms, portable drum risers, and portable choir risers to find the right solution for your venue or performance.
Discover the collection:
Lighter to Move. Faster to Build. Better to Own. Your Event Deserves the LimeLight!
Featuring lightweight 37 lb. 4' × 4' platforms and unique 20 lb. 2' × 4' platforms, LimeLight offers versatile portable stage risers that simplify handling and transportation. Its proprietary SecureLock Technology makes assembly intuitive with a simple 90-degree lever rotation. Each platform can be assembled and connected to the stage in approximately one minute.
LimeLight's modular stage platforms allow customers to create customized configurations for concerts, school assemblies, corporate presentations, drum risers, and choir performances. Customers can combine different platform sizes to build flexible staging layouts that adapt to their changing requirements.
The company also offers innovative SecureRail No-Drill Guardrails, professional Wood Laminate stage finishes, and compatible accessories. Its platforms feature applicable TÜV certification and a published load rating of 135 lbs. per square foot.
With interactive StageDesigner software, customers can visualize customized stage configurations before purchasing. LimeLight Stage Specialists provide manufacturer-direct product guidance, while authorized, factory-trained LimeLight StagePro Resale Partners offer additional expertise and support.
Customers can also contact LimeLight Stages to learn about its 30-Day Trial opportunity and experience the benefits of its staging solutions before making a larger investment.
Explore LimeLight's complete range of portable stage platforms, modular stage platforms, portable drum risers, and portable choir risers to find the right solution for your venue or performance.
Discover the collection:
Lighter to Move. Faster to Build. Better to Own. Your Event Deserves the LimeLight!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment