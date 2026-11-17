Former Chief Justice Of India To Deliver The 5Th Founder's Memorial Talk At SAI International Education Group
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Bhubaneswar, November 2026: SAI International Education Group is set to host its 5th Annual Founder's Memorial on 21st November, at SAI International School, Bhubaneswar. The event will honour the vision and legacy of Founder Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, celebrating his contribution to education and his commitment to nurturing responsible, compassionate and future-ready individuals.
This year, the Founder's Memorial Talk will be delivered by Hon'ble Dr. Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, Former Chief Justice of India, on the theme“Beyond Academic Excellence: Raising Responsible, Compassionate and Courageous Citizens”. The session will offer an opportunity to reflect on the role of educational institutions in preparing young people to engage thoughtfully with society and contribute meaningfully to the world around them.
The occasion also marks the culmination of the Founder's Memorial Series, which has been observed over the past two months through a series of meaningful engagements and activities across the SAI International Education Group. Centred on the timeless teachings of Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, the series explored values such as humility, compassion, empathy and respect, encouraging students to imbibe these principles in their everyday lives and carry forward his vision of education that shapes not just accomplished learners but also responsible and caring individuals.
Speaking ahead of the occasion, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said,“The Founder's Memorial is a tribute to Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo's vision and his enduring belief in the transformative power of education. It is an occasion to reflect on the values he stood for and renew our commitment to nurturing responsible, compassionate and courageous individuals.”
Over the past four years, the Founder's Memorial Series has welcomed several distinguished personalities who have shared their insights and perspectives. The previous editions featured Guruji Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, Global Spiritual thinker and Humanitarian (2025); Amish Tripathi, acclaimed author (2024); Devdutt Pattanaik, renowned author and mythologist (2023); and in 2022, Former Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, along with Professor Prasant Mohapatra, University of California, Davis, USA. Their thought-provoking addresses have enriched the occasion, reinforcing the importance of education that nurtures knowledge, character and values.
Through the founder's memorial, SAI International Education Group seeks to carry forward Dr. Sahoo's belief that education must extend beyond academic achievement, empowering young minds with the knowledge, values and confidence to make a positive difference in society.
About SAI International Education Group:
SAI International Education Group is one of India's leading educational institutions, comprising SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School. Headquartered in Bhubaneswar and led by Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, the Group is recognised for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. With a strong focus on nurturing future-ready global citizens rooted in Indian values, SAI has established itself as a pioneer in progressive K-12 education through its learner-centric approach, global collaborations and emphasis on leadership, research, and experiential learning.
This year, the Founder's Memorial Talk will be delivered by Hon'ble Dr. Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, Former Chief Justice of India, on the theme“Beyond Academic Excellence: Raising Responsible, Compassionate and Courageous Citizens”. The session will offer an opportunity to reflect on the role of educational institutions in preparing young people to engage thoughtfully with society and contribute meaningfully to the world around them.
The occasion also marks the culmination of the Founder's Memorial Series, which has been observed over the past two months through a series of meaningful engagements and activities across the SAI International Education Group. Centred on the timeless teachings of Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, the series explored values such as humility, compassion, empathy and respect, encouraging students to imbibe these principles in their everyday lives and carry forward his vision of education that shapes not just accomplished learners but also responsible and caring individuals.
Speaking ahead of the occasion, Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said,“The Founder's Memorial is a tribute to Dr. Bijaya Kumar Sahoo's vision and his enduring belief in the transformative power of education. It is an occasion to reflect on the values he stood for and renew our commitment to nurturing responsible, compassionate and courageous individuals.”
Over the past four years, the Founder's Memorial Series has welcomed several distinguished personalities who have shared their insights and perspectives. The previous editions featured Guruji Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, Global Spiritual thinker and Humanitarian (2025); Amish Tripathi, acclaimed author (2024); Devdutt Pattanaik, renowned author and mythologist (2023); and in 2022, Former Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, along with Professor Prasant Mohapatra, University of California, Davis, USA. Their thought-provoking addresses have enriched the occasion, reinforcing the importance of education that nurtures knowledge, character and values.
Through the founder's memorial, SAI International Education Group seeks to carry forward Dr. Sahoo's belief that education must extend beyond academic achievement, empowering young minds with the knowledge, values and confidence to make a positive difference in society.
About SAI International Education Group:
SAI International Education Group is one of India's leading educational institutions, comprising SAI International School, SAI Angan and SAI International Residential School. Headquartered in Bhubaneswar and led by Dr. Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, the Group is recognised for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development. With a strong focus on nurturing future-ready global citizens rooted in Indian values, SAI has established itself as a pioneer in progressive K-12 education through its learner-centric approach, global collaborations and emphasis on leadership, research, and experiential learning.
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