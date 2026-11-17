MENAFN - GetNews)"The redesigned HipTrain app displays a personal trainer's profile and a link to view available session times. The app supports live, one-on-one personal training on iOS, Android, and web."HipTrain's redesigned app makes it easier for members to connect with their dedicated personal trainers and join live, one-on-one workouts

LOS ANGELES, California, November 17, 2026 - HipTrain today announced the relaunch of its online personal training app across iOS, Android, and web. The redesigned experience makes it easier for members to connect with their personal trainers and join live, one-on-one video workouts.

Unlike traditional fitness apps built around prerecorded workout videos, HipTrain connects members with a real personal trainer during every workout. Each session takes place through a live video call, allowing trainers to demonstrate exercises, correct form, provide immediate feedback, and personalize workouts in real time.

The newly redesigned HipTrain apps make it easier for members to access professional fitness coaching from home, while traveling, or wherever they have an internet connection.

A Real Personal Trainer in Every Workout

While many online fitness platforms offer on-demand videos, automated workout plans, or occasional coaching check-ins, HipTrain focuses on live, one-on-one personal training.

Every scheduled workout is led by a real trainer who works directly with the member throughout the session.

Members benefit from:



Live, one-on-one video training: Work directly with a personal trainer in real time rather than following prerecorded workouts.

A dedicated personal trainer: Build an ongoing relationship with a coach who understands individual goals, preferences, and progress.

Real-time exercise feedback: Receive immediate guidance, form corrections, and workout adjustments.

Personalized fitness programs: Follow workouts tailored to individual fitness levels, goals, and abilities.

Convenient online workouts: Train from home, the office, or while traveling without commuting to a gym. Flexible workout options: Choose from strength training, HIIT, mobility, yoga, Pilates, and other fitness disciplines.

A Redesigned App Across iOS, Android, and Web

The relaunch updates the design of HipTrain's app across iOS, Android, and web browsers.

The redesigned applications feature a modern interface and improved user experience, making it easier for members to connect with their personal trainers and participate in live workouts.

Members can access their coaching sessions from their preferred device.

Bringing Personal Training Into the Digital Age

Traditional personal training often requires traveling to a gym, coordinating schedules, and paying premium hourly rates. Many digital fitness alternatives eliminate the commute but replace the personal trainer with prerecorded videos or automated workout recommendations.

HipTrain combines the convenience of an online fitness app with the individual attention of a live personal trainer.

"We believe the future of personal training is live, personal, and accessible from anywhere," said Jordan Metzner, founder of HipTrain. "We've rebuilt HipTrain across iOS, Android, and web to make working with a real trainer as easy as joining a video call. You're not watching someone exercise on a screen. You're working out with a coach who's there with you every session."

Try Live Online Personal Training Free

HipTrain offers new members a free first personal training session with no credit card required.

Members complete a short questionnaire about their fitness goals, preferences, and availability before being matched with a dedicated personal trainer.

To experience live, one-on-one online personal training, visit .

About HipTrain

HipTrain is a live online personal training platform connecting people with dedicated personal trainers through one-on-one video workouts. Available on iOS, Android, and web, HipTrain provides personalized fitness coaching, real-time exercise feedback, and flexible training sessions designed to make professional personal training more convenient and accessible.

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