Nvidia Establishes National Security Committee After Huang’s Resignation
(MENAFN) Nvidia announced Tuesday that its board of directors has formed a dedicated committee to oversee national security and export control matters, expanding supervision of the company's compliance operations following co-founder Jensen Huang's departure from senior leadership.
The newly established permanent committee will monitor Nvidia's national security policies, adherence to export regulations and management of international trade risks, the company said in a statement.
Director Suzanne Nora Johnson will lead the panel, which will also include board members Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri.
Nvidia's national security and global trade compliance departments will report directly to the committee, while continuing to coordinate their daily activities with interim Chief Executive Officer Colette Kress.
The committee is expected to convene at least once every quarter, holding meetings with company executives as well as private sessions. It will also have the authority to appoint independent specialists in legal affairs, national security and international trade compliance.
“NVIDIA recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security,” board Chairman Harvey Jones said.
Jones added that Nvidia intends to cooperate with government authorities and industry partners to protect national security interests while continuing to encourage technological progress.
The company described the committee's formation as part of the board's efforts to deepen cooperation with government stakeholders and reinforce its corporate governance and oversight framework.
The development follows Huang's Nov. 12 resignation as Nvidia's president, chief executive and board member, with his departure taking effect immediately. Kress assumed the interim CEO position while retaining her responsibilities as chief financial officer. The board has also begun searching for a permanent successor, considering both internal and external candidates.
Earlier, on Nov. 8, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation after reports emerged that Huang had been targeted in an alleged foreign intelligence operation. At the time, directors said there was no indication that national security interests or confidential company information had been compromised, while stressing that the investigation would examine all available evidence.
The latest move also comes after the US Commerce Department introduced an interim final regulation addressing remote access to advanced computing chips and servers through data centers located overseas.
The department's Bureau of Industry and Security said the measure is designed to stop third parties from bypassing restrictions on sensitive American technology through remote computing services in other countries. The new safeguards seek to bring controls on remote access closer to existing restrictions governing physical chip exports.
The newly established permanent committee will monitor Nvidia's national security policies, adherence to export regulations and management of international trade risks, the company said in a statement.
Director Suzanne Nora Johnson will lead the panel, which will also include board members Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri.
Nvidia's national security and global trade compliance departments will report directly to the committee, while continuing to coordinate their daily activities with interim Chief Executive Officer Colette Kress.
The committee is expected to convene at least once every quarter, holding meetings with company executives as well as private sessions. It will also have the authority to appoint independent specialists in legal affairs, national security and international trade compliance.
“NVIDIA recognizes that advanced silicon technologies and the emergence of artificial and superintelligence present unprecedented challenges for national security,” board Chairman Harvey Jones said.
Jones added that Nvidia intends to cooperate with government authorities and industry partners to protect national security interests while continuing to encourage technological progress.
The company described the committee's formation as part of the board's efforts to deepen cooperation with government stakeholders and reinforce its corporate governance and oversight framework.
The development follows Huang's Nov. 12 resignation as Nvidia's president, chief executive and board member, with his departure taking effect immediately. Kress assumed the interim CEO position while retaining her responsibilities as chief financial officer. The board has also begun searching for a permanent successor, considering both internal and external candidates.
Earlier, on Nov. 8, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation after reports emerged that Huang had been targeted in an alleged foreign intelligence operation. At the time, directors said there was no indication that national security interests or confidential company information had been compromised, while stressing that the investigation would examine all available evidence.
The latest move also comes after the US Commerce Department introduced an interim final regulation addressing remote access to advanced computing chips and servers through data centers located overseas.
The department's Bureau of Industry and Security said the measure is designed to stop third parties from bypassing restrictions on sensitive American technology through remote computing services in other countries. The new safeguards seek to bring controls on remote access closer to existing restrictions governing physical chip exports.
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