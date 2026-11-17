MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ramtha, Nov. 17 (Petra) -Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) Vice President Bashir Khasawneh discussed academic and research cooperation with a delegation from Palestinian Al-Quds University (AQU), including activating the memorandum of understanding signed between the two institutions.

Jawad Shoqeir, vice president for planning, development and quality, headed the delegation. Talks covered strengthening institutional partnership and developing joint programs and projects in several scientific and research fields.

Talking at the meeting, Khasawneh said JUST takes pride in its academic cooperation with Palestinian higher education institutions.

He voiced JUST's keenness to develop those ties to enhance scientific and research integration, widen the exchange of expertise and capabilities, and carry out quality initiatives that serve both institutions.

He reviewed JUST's progress and its academic and research position at the regional and international levels, along with its infrastructure, specialized facilities and scientific expertise. He said the university is "ready" to expand cooperation and offer its expertise and capabilities to support Al-Quds University.

In turn, Shoqeir praised JUST's "advanced level in education and scientific research, and its developed academic and research capabilities.

He called for building on the existing memorandum and turning it into executable cooperation tracks and joint projects. Such steps, he said, would enhance academic and research development and benefit students and faculty and research staff.

The delegation members held a series of specialized discussions with their counterparts at the university on cooperation in medicine, dentistry, scientific research, veterinary medicine and agriculture.

The visiting delegates also explored developing joint research programs and projects and exchanging expertise in disciplines of shared interest.

The visit featured tours of JUST's Faculty of Dentistry clinics, the veterinary hospital, Faculty of Agriculture facilities, the Nanotechnology Institute and the Water Diplomacy Center. The delegation viewed equipment, infrastructure, activities and research projects at these facilities, and discussed possible areas of cooperation and use of the expertise and capabilities available on both sides.

The visit is part of JUST's drive to expand its academic and research partnerships at the Arab and international levels, it also seeks to strengthen its presence in scientific cooperation and develop institutional partnerships based on exchanging expertise and combining capabilities, to improve the quality of education and scientific research.

//Petra// NQ