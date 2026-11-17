MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- A national roadmap to decarbonize Jordan's buildings and construction sector was launched Tuesday in cooperation with the Jordanian-German Energy Partnership Program, outlining 12 national projects and 72 implementation measures with an indicative budget of approximately $40 million through 2050.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh, who attended the launch ceremony, said the roadmap would support the implementation of the National Energy Strategy and improve energy efficiency across economic sectors. He stressed that energy conservation is a national priority amid challenges facing the energy sector and geopolitical developments affecting energy supply security.

Kharabsheh said energy efficiency and conservation are among the most important energy resources, helping reduce financial burdens on households and the productive and service sectors. He noted that buildings account for approximately 40% of Jordan's total primary energy consumption and 60% of electricity consumption, making energy efficiency in the sector a priority.

The ministry, through the Jordan Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Fund, has worked with institutions and productive sectors to implement energy efficiency projects that have generated tangible savings in consumption and costs, he said.

Kharabsheh emphasized that the roadmap is not intended to impose additional burdens on businesses, but rather to help them reduce operating expenses, improve competitiveness and access new markets.

He called for translating its recommendations into practical, implementable measures and projects, strengthening institutional capacities and developing a registry of low-carbon materials to enable Jordan to capitalize on the economic and commercial opportunities associated with sustainable construction.

Environment Minister Ayman Suleiman said the roadmap comes at a critical stage in strengthening national climate action and translating Jordan's commitments into clear implementation plans amid growing climate change challenges. He stressed that the buildings sector extends beyond engineering considerations, with direct implications for water and energy security, urban resilience and citizens' quality of life.

Suleiman described the roadmap as an implementation instrument supporting Jordan's nationally determined contribution (NDC) and its emissions reduction targets. He said Jordan has raised its climate ambition to achieve a 31% reduction in emissions by 2035 under its third nationally determined contribution (NDC 3.0), stressing the need for stronger coordination among ministries, national institutions and international partners.

The roadmap adopts a comprehensive approach to the building life cycle, from raw material extraction and manufacturing to operation, demolition and recycling. It focuses on four main objectives: reducing operational carbon emissions, lowering embodied carbon in construction materials, strengthening climate adaptation, and promoting climate justice and well-being.

Suleiman emphasized that achieving these objectives requires coordinated efforts by government institutions, municipalities, engineers, manufacturers, financial institutions and citizens.

German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke highlighted the importance of the Jordanian-German partnership in supporting a sustainable energy transition. He said cooperation, technical expertise and knowledge exchange contribute to developing policies and projects that improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

Von Moltke noted that the Jordanian-German Energy Partnership Program has worked closely with national partners for several years on projects that helped establish an integrated framework and implementation plans leading to the national roadmap. The partnership has also supported training for a large number of professionals in energy conservation, auditing and efficiency improvements, he added.

Lina Mubaideen, director of the Energy Efficiency and Climate Change Directorate at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, presented the strategic importance of transforming Jordan's buildings and construction sector and the national priorities addressed by the roadmap.

She said the roadmap was developed following a comprehensive assessment of the sector, including an analysis of existing policies and legislation and the identification of gaps, challenges and opportunities. Its preparation involved a participatory process comprising meetings, consultations and workshops with government agencies, private sector representatives, academic institutions and financing entities to ensure alignment with national priorities and practical implementation requirements.

Mubaideen said the roadmap supports the Economic Modernization Vision by advancing growth drivers related to energy, investment, industry and urban development.

It is also expected to encourage investment in sustainable construction, strengthen national technical expertise, create green jobs and improve the sector's contribution to economic growth and competitiveness.

Inka Randebrock of the German Energy Agency (dena) presented the roadmap's development stages, implementation pathways, expected impacts and proposed project concepts.

She said the roadmap identifies five principal areas of action: spatial and urban development, new buildings, existing buildings, the construction supply chain, and financing the transition. Its four strategic objectives are reducing operational carbon emissions from buildings, lowering embodied carbon in construction materials, strengthening climate adaptation, and promoting well-being and inclusion while ensuring access to safe, sustainable and affordable buildings.

The roadmap includes 12 national projects with 72 implementation outputs and an indicative estimated cost of approximately $40 million, to be implemented over short-, medium- and long-term phases through 2050.

The projects cover legislative and policy development, updates to building codes and technical standards, national programs to retrofit existing buildings and develop new low-carbon buildings, and systems for performance measurement and environmental disclosure of construction materials. They also include establishing a national database of sector emissions, strengthening institutional and technical capacities, raising awareness and expanding partnerships.

The initiative forms part of national efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce emissions in the buildings and construction sector, in line with the National Energy Strategy and Economic Modernization Vision. It also aims to strengthen environmental sustainability and energy security while encouraging investment in green construction solutions and low-carbon materials.

//Petra// AJ