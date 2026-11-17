MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- A Jordanian-Uzbek higher education forum opened in Tashkent on Tuesday to expand university partnerships, research cooperation, and student and faculty exchanges.

Minister of Education and Human Resources Development Azmi Mahafzah, who also chairs the Education and Human Resources Development Council, is leading the Jordanian delegation, which includes presidents and vice presidents of public and private universities.

Speaking at the opening, Mahafzah highlighted the longstanding friendship and mutual respect underpinning bilateral relations and thanked the Uzbek hosts for their hospitality.

He said the forum offered an opportunity to turn contacts between universities into practical partnerships and joint projects. Areas for cooperation include joint academic programs, scientific research, conferences, seminars, and exchanges of expertise across academic disciplines.

He said Jordanian universities had the academic capabilities, research expertise and qualified staff to serve as effective partners for their Uzbek counterparts. They were ready to identify shared priorities and translate them into programs and initiatives delivering tangible benefits for students, faculty, and institutions in both countries, he added.

Mahafzah noted that His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Uzbekistan had given bilateral relations further momentum and opened opportunities for cooperation across several sectors. The forum also precedes an expected official visit by Uzbekistan's president to Amman, he said.

He highlighted higher education and research as avenues for strengthening bilateral ties through skills development, innovation, and knowledge sharing, as well as building links between communities.

The forum will feature presentations on both countries' higher education sectors and participating universities, alongside discussions on issues of mutual interest.

Universities will also have opportunities to establish contacts, sign cooperation agreements, and present programs developed by Jordanian institutions to attract Uzbek students interested in studying Arabic.

During the visit, the Jordanian delegation will tour universities in Tashkent and Samarkand, particularly technical institutions, as well as scientific and research centers, to learn about Uzbekistan's experience.

The visit forms part of the ministry's implementation of the executive plan for Jordan's 2023–2027 strategy to attract international students. Developed with the Jordan Tourism Board and approved by the Cabinet, the strategy aims to promote educational tourism and increase international enrollment at Jordanian higher education institutions.

//Petra// AO