MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Omani Ambassador to Jordan Fahad Alojaili said relations between Jordan and Oman have "historical and strategic" significance under King Abdullah II and Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

In a press statement marking Oman's National Day on Tuesday, the ambassador valued Jordan's support for Arab causes, citing the King's efforts to promote regional security and stability.

He said the two countries had "shared" positions on many regional and international issues since establishing diplomatic relations in 1972.

The diplomat noted that both nations support dialogue as a means of maintaining international peace and security, based on international law, respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, and legitimate rights.

On the Palestinian issue, Alojaili said the two foreign ministers maintained joint coordination to support the Palestinian position, strengthen Arab consultations, and engage with regional and international partners.

This coordination focuses on halting escalation and attacks on children and civilians and ensuring relief and humanitarian assistance reach Palestinians besieged in Gaza, he said.

The ambassador said Oman had urged the international community to take "deterrent" measures to stop continuing Israeli attacks against Palestinians. He reiterated Oman's call for an Israeli withdrawal to the 1967 borders and the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the two-state solution and the Arab Peace Initiative.

As for economic relations, he said bilateral trade was developing, supported by a mutual commitment to expanding trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

The countries recently signed memorandums of understanding to attract direct investment, strengthen cooperation between chambers of commerce, promote foreign trade, and encourage business and investment partnerships, he pointed out.

He stated existing frameworks include agreements on investment promotion and protection, economic and trade cooperation, and the Greater Arab Free Trade Area.

Alojaili said a 2026 agreement between the Oman Investment Authority and Jordan's Social Security Investment Fund had led to the establishment of the Omani-Jordanian Investment Company, with capital of OMR 38.5 million and equal ownership by the two sides.

The partnership targets telecommunications, information technology, agriculture, food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, energy, mining, tourism, and logistics.

Bilateral trade totaled approximately $ 167 million in 2024, he said, adding that Oman's imports from Jordan reached about $ 101.32 million in 2025, when the merchandise trade balance shifted in Oman's favor, recording a surplus of approximately $ 31.41 million. He highlighted potential for further growth, particularly in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and food industries, which are priorities under Oman Vision 2040.

Oman's main exports to Jordan in 2025 included aluminum and aluminum products, inorganic chemicals, plastics, dairy products, eggs, honey, stone and cement products, mineral fuels and oils, and medicines. Jordan's main exports to Oman included pharmaceuticals, vegetables and other agricultural products, fruit, nuts, fertilizers, chemicals, processed foods, machinery, equipment, and other industrial products.

The ambassador said 988 companies registered in Oman had Jordanian participation, with total invested capital of approximately OMR 208 million.

He said Jordan and Oman could form a "complementary regional hub" for manufacturing and technology, drawing on Jordan's access to Arab and Middle Eastern markets and Oman's links to Asian and African markets.

In education and culture areas, Alojaili said cooperation continued to grow, with 1,277 Omani students enrolled in regular and private-study programs at Jordanian universities.

He said these exchanges provided opportunities for young people to work together and develop skills to address future challenges, alongside scope for greater cooperation in scientific research and technology.

Turning to Oman's development, the ambassador said Oman Vision 2040 focused on people and society, the economy and development, governance and institutional performance, and environmental sustainability. Its priorities include social welfare, preserving Omani identity and heritage, building a diversified and competitive economy, balanced development across governorates, government efficiency, and sustainable natural resources.

Oman is implementing economic, fiscal, and investment programs under its 11th Five-Year Plan for 2026–2030, guided by Oman Vision 2040, he said. GDP at constant prices reached approximately OMR 39.295 billion by the end of 2025, growing 4.2%. Oil activities increased 3.4% in the fourth quarter, while non-oil activities rose 2.1%.

Alojaili said improved economic and fiscal indicators and lower public debt had contributed to S&P's September 2025 upgrade of Oman's credit rating to BBB- with a stable outlook, restoring investment-grade status after seven years. He attributed this to continued fiscal reforms, government restructuring, and efforts to balance revenue and public spending.

He added that Oman ranked 53rd globally and fourth in the Arab world in the United Nations Industrial Development Organization's Competitive Industrial Performance report, and 69th among 139 economies in the 2025 Global Innovation Index.

//Petra// AO