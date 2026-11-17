MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The General Trade Union of Workers in Mining, Quarrying, and Cement Industries and the Qatrana Cement Company have signed a two-year collective labor agreement aimed at improving employees' working and living conditions, safeguarding their rights and benefits, and strengthening labor relations through dialogue and cooperation.

According to a union statement issued Tuesday, the introduces a monthly cost-of-living allowance totaling JD30 for existing employees, to be implemented in two phases. The first took effect at the beginning of October 2026, while the second is scheduled for Oct. 1, 2027. It also preserves the existing rights and benefits of employees covered by court rulings concerning recurring annual salary increases and maintains the company's employee savings fund.

Under the agreement, the company will make a one-time exceptional contribution of JD12,000 to the savings fund and increase the number of scholarships available to employees' children from 15 to 18.

The agreement also provides for reviewing department managers' salaries, improving health insurance services and upgrading facilities and services in the company cafeteria.

Both parties agreed to establish a joint committee with equal representation to oversee implementation of the agreement and resolve any disputes arising from its provisions. The committee is intended to strengthen communication and institutional dialogue between the union and company management.

//Petra// AJ