MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Manila, Nov. 17 (Petra)-Minister of Social Development, Wafaa Bani Mustafa, and a member of the World Health Organization's (WHO) Council of Champions on Ending Violence Against Children, is leading the Jordanian delegation to the Second Global Ministerial Conference to End Violence Against Children.

Hosted by the Government of the Philippines in Manila from November 17 to 19, the event is organized in partnership with the WHO and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General on Violence against Children.

During the conference, Bani Mustafa's interventions will outline national commitments and priorities on issue of violence against children.

She will also highlight the progress achieved through national efforts, mainly development of relevant policies, plans, and procedures, primarily formulation and adoption of a multi-sectoral national action plan approved by Jordan's Council of Ministers.

She will discuss the work of the National Team for Family Protection from Violence, which fosters a "participatory and integrated" approach among all stakeholders involved in protecting families from violence at the national level.

On the sidelines of the conference, a series of bilateral talks will also be held with international ministers, officials, and representatives of international organizations specializing in childhood-related issues, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of child protection and social policy.

The Jordanian delegation is comprised of Secretary-General of the National Council for Family Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Miqdadi, Director of the Family and Juvenile Protection Department at the Public Security Directorate, Brig. Gen. Butai Shishani, and other officials from competent insitutions.

//Petra//AG