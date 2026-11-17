MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

The General Staff noted that Russia had spent years building a myth around the Kerch Strait Bridge as a symbol of Crimea being "Russian forever," and that part of the structure is now lying in the water.

"Powerful explosions rang out over the strait. The arch and a span of the bridge's road section collapsed. The road section is out of service, and no vehicle can cross it. The railway section is still standing, but its arch has already been damaged. This is the result of a multi-stage joint operation by Ukrainian troops that was carried out over several weeks," the statement said.

The General Staff said that Ukrainian forces had gradually neutralized enemy air defense systems, electronic warfare equipment and radar systems in preparation for a final, comprehensive strike using Ukrainian-developed weapons.

"For the occupiers, this is not a symbolic strike. The bridge was the main artery through which fuel, ammunition, equipment and personnel were transported to the peninsula and further into southern Ukraine. In the autumn, the bridges over the Chonhar Strait and in Henichesk were destroyed. Now it is the Kerch Strait Bridge's turn. The occupiers have fewer and fewer land routes to Crimea. Every hour the bridge remains out of service means that Russian forces in the south receive less of what they need to wage war," the General Staff said.

The statement stressed that Ukraine was exercising its right to self-defense, as guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), which, together with other components of the Defense Forces, planned and carried out the successful multi-stage special operation targeting the Crimean Bridge, has released footage showing the damage.

As Ukrinform reported, information had circulated online that one of the two bridge arches on the Kerch Strait Bridge had been damaged in the strike.

President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed details of the operation targeting the Kerch Strait Bridge. According to him, it involved seven stages carried out over several weeks.

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