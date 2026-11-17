MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he posted the relevant photos on Facebook.

“'Moscow will fall because of Crimea.' The sacred bridge has had enough; it is time for rubber boats. The stench of the empire's historic disgrace is overwhelming: a royal-style punch to the tsar on the eve of important geopolitical maneuvers. From now on, overland journeys to the 'native harbor' will take on a whole new dimension. We guarantee it,” Brovdi said.

Arch and road span collapse: General Staff confirms results of strike on Crimean Bridge

According to him, the joint operation was carried out by deep-strike units of the Ukrainian Navy, the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the newly established 7th Center of the 414th“Magyar's Birds” Brigade, the 1st Separate Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces, and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky disclosed details of the operation targeting the Kerch Strait Bridge. According to him, it consisted of seven stages carried out over several weeks.