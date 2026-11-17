MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The European Commission has classified the Czech Republic as a country facing high migratory pressure, potentially allowing Prague to seek a reduction or full exemption from payments to the European Union's migration solidarity fund.

Approximately 400,000 Ukrainians currently live in the Czech Republic under temporary protection status. This gives the country grounds to request a full or partial reduction in its financial contributions to the EU solidarity mechanism.

Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar plans to seek a full exemption from these payments for 2027. The Czech Republic was also exempted from the contribution requirement in 2026.

Viktor Danek, an analyst at Czech Radio, believes the decision will be taken at a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels in December, with the same outcome likely to be repeated.

He added that if the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, the Czech Republic could request additional assistance from other EU member states, either through the relocation of displaced people or financial support.

According to Danek, the EU Migration Pact does not introduce mandatory migrant quotas. Meanwhile, data from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) show that irregular border crossings fell by one-third in the first nine months of this year.