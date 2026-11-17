Kerala Plans Mass Poultry Culling After Bird Flu Cases Emerge
(MENAFN) Authorities in the southern Indian state of Kerala are preparing to cull thousands of birds after detecting avian influenza at two poultry farms, as officials intensify efforts to prevent further transmission.
Approximately 26,000 birds are scheduled to be culled on Wednesday under the containment measures, according to reports.
The infections were identified at farms in Alappuzha district, where quails, chickens and ducks tested positive for the disease.
Officials confirmed that samples taken from the affected facilities were found to contain the virus following laboratory testing at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, located in central India.
Meanwhile, neighboring Tamil Nadu has strengthened its monitoring operations after H5N1 infections were confirmed at poultry facilities in one of its districts. Authorities in the state have already slaughtered thousands of chickens in an effort to control the outbreak.
Elsewhere, Japan reported its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza this season last week. The infection was detected at a poultry farm in Chiba Prefecture housing approximately 40,000 chickens.
Approximately 26,000 birds are scheduled to be culled on Wednesday under the containment measures, according to reports.
The infections were identified at farms in Alappuzha district, where quails, chickens and ducks tested positive for the disease.
Officials confirmed that samples taken from the affected facilities were found to contain the virus following laboratory testing at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal, located in central India.
Meanwhile, neighboring Tamil Nadu has strengthened its monitoring operations after H5N1 infections were confirmed at poultry facilities in one of its districts. Authorities in the state have already slaughtered thousands of chickens in an effort to control the outbreak.
Elsewhere, Japan reported its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza this season last week. The infection was detected at a poultry farm in Chiba Prefecture housing approximately 40,000 chickens.
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