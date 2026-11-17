Cornell Reviews Greek Life After Gang-Rape Allegations Trigger Lawsuit
(MENAFN) Cornell University has announced a comprehensive review of its fraternity and sorority system as part of broader efforts to strengthen campus safety following allegations of a gang rape at a fraternity residence.
"This review will consider the future of fraternities and sororities at Cornell," University President Michael I. Kotlikoff said in a message addressed to the campus community, acknowledging that many members "have lost confidence" in the university administration's response to sexual violence.
The announcement comes after the Faculty Senate passed a no-confidence vote earlier this month and a former student, identified as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit in September.
The lawsuit claims that seven men drugged and sexually assaulted her at the Chi Phi fraternity house in 2024. The defendants have rejected the allegations, while prosecutors have yet to bring criminal charges.
Kotlikoff outlined a three-part reform initiative that includes increasing alcohol-free activities on campus, reassessing drug-related policies and improving transportation options during late-night hours.
The measures also involve creating a new investigative partnership with New York State Police and recruiting additional personnel to provide assistance to survivors of sexual violence.
Cornell, located in Ithaca, New York, has more than 25,000 students. The university plans to extend its mandatory consent education program, introduced this fall, to all undergraduate students beginning in spring 2027.
Plans also include launching a research center focused on preventing sexual assault.
Kotlikoff said an independent inquiry headed by former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates was already underway. He also promised "maximum allowable transparency" concerning the findings of misconduct investigations.
However, he did not specify when the independent inquiry would conclude or when the review of the fraternity and sorority system would be completed.
Tom Giuffra, the attorney representing Jane Doe, criticized the university's announcement in a statement to a US broadcaster.
"Words, task forces and prospective reviews cannot erase years of institutional inaction."
Separately, New York Attorney General Letitia James submitted a legal filing on Monday opposing a request to allow additional Chi Phi members to participate in an effort to remove her from the criminal investigation.
James was appointed special prosecutor last month by Gov. Kathy Hochul after the local district attorney was removed from the case.
"This review will consider the future of fraternities and sororities at Cornell," University President Michael I. Kotlikoff said in a message addressed to the campus community, acknowledging that many members "have lost confidence" in the university administration's response to sexual violence.
The announcement comes after the Faculty Senate passed a no-confidence vote earlier this month and a former student, identified as Jane Doe, filed a civil lawsuit in September.
The lawsuit claims that seven men drugged and sexually assaulted her at the Chi Phi fraternity house in 2024. The defendants have rejected the allegations, while prosecutors have yet to bring criminal charges.
Kotlikoff outlined a three-part reform initiative that includes increasing alcohol-free activities on campus, reassessing drug-related policies and improving transportation options during late-night hours.
The measures also involve creating a new investigative partnership with New York State Police and recruiting additional personnel to provide assistance to survivors of sexual violence.
Cornell, located in Ithaca, New York, has more than 25,000 students. The university plans to extend its mandatory consent education program, introduced this fall, to all undergraduate students beginning in spring 2027.
Plans also include launching a research center focused on preventing sexual assault.
Kotlikoff said an independent inquiry headed by former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates was already underway. He also promised "maximum allowable transparency" concerning the findings of misconduct investigations.
However, he did not specify when the independent inquiry would conclude or when the review of the fraternity and sorority system would be completed.
Tom Giuffra, the attorney representing Jane Doe, criticized the university's announcement in a statement to a US broadcaster.
"Words, task forces and prospective reviews cannot erase years of institutional inaction."
Separately, New York Attorney General Letitia James submitted a legal filing on Monday opposing a request to allow additional Chi Phi members to participate in an effort to remove her from the criminal investigation.
James was appointed special prosecutor last month by Gov. Kathy Hochul after the local district attorney was removed from the case.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment