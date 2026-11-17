US Issues Europe-Wide Security Alert Over Potential Terror Attacks
(MENAFN) US diplomatic missions throughout Europe have issued a coordinated warning to American citizens, urging them to remain alert to possible terrorist attacks as the holiday season draws closer.
"US citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness," the US Embassy in London said in a security advisory covering the UK and other European countries.
The warning highlighted that crowded public gatherings and major events could become a "target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals." Potential targets include popular tourist attractions, holiday markets, transport stations, shopping centers, religious sites and other public spaces.
"US citizens should exercise extra vigilance at holiday festivals and events and other locations with large crowds," the advisory added.
The embassy also cautioned that travel services and everyday activities could face disruptions across Europe during the festive period. It pointed to recent hoax bomb threats targeting civil aviation in several European countries, which have caused flight interruptions this month.
"Americans should monitor local news during holiday travel abroad to stay informed about local events or developments that could disrupt transportation or daily life," the statement said.
Additionally, US authorities encouraged citizens traveling or living overseas to register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security notifications and updated information about their destinations.
"US citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness," the US Embassy in London said in a security advisory covering the UK and other European countries.
The warning highlighted that crowded public gatherings and major events could become a "target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals." Potential targets include popular tourist attractions, holiday markets, transport stations, shopping centers, religious sites and other public spaces.
"US citizens should exercise extra vigilance at holiday festivals and events and other locations with large crowds," the advisory added.
The embassy also cautioned that travel services and everyday activities could face disruptions across Europe during the festive period. It pointed to recent hoax bomb threats targeting civil aviation in several European countries, which have caused flight interruptions this month.
"Americans should monitor local news during holiday travel abroad to stay informed about local events or developments that could disrupt transportation or daily life," the statement said.
Additionally, US authorities encouraged citizens traveling or living overseas to register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides security notifications and updated information about their destinations.
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