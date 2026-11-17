Turkish TB3 Drone Drops Sonobuoy in Blue Whale-2026 Drill
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Bayraktar TB3 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) has deployed a sonobuoy during the Blue Whale-2026 Invitational Exercise, Baykar Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar announced. The aircraft used the company’s own SAS POD dispensing system.
Bayraktar posted video of the release on social media and identified the payload as Baykar’s sonobuoy dispenser.
Sonobuoys are acoustic sensors dropped into the sea to detect and track submarines. They relay underwater sound data to aircraft or ships and support anti-submarine warfare operations.
The test points to a growing maritime-surveillance role for the TB3. Unmanned aircraft could eventually supplement crewed platforms in submarine-hunting missions.
The drill follows an earlier trial. Baykar said a TB3 flying from TCG Anadolu released two sonobuoys during the Seawolf-I/2026 exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean on Sept. 22. According to the company, the aircraft flew alongside a maritime patrol aircraft in that test. Its onboard processing unit handled data from sonobuoys deployed by both platforms. Baykar added that the system displayed the underwater data in real time.
The latest announcement did not say whether a submarine was detected or tracked during Blue Whale-2026. It gave no further results from the deployment.
Bayraktar posted video of the release on social media and identified the payload as Baykar’s sonobuoy dispenser.
Sonobuoys are acoustic sensors dropped into the sea to detect and track submarines. They relay underwater sound data to aircraft or ships and support anti-submarine warfare operations.
The test points to a growing maritime-surveillance role for the TB3. Unmanned aircraft could eventually supplement crewed platforms in submarine-hunting missions.
The drill follows an earlier trial. Baykar said a TB3 flying from TCG Anadolu released two sonobuoys during the Seawolf-I/2026 exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean on Sept. 22. According to the company, the aircraft flew alongside a maritime patrol aircraft in that test. Its onboard processing unit handled data from sonobuoys deployed by both platforms. Baykar added that the system displayed the underwater data in real time.
The latest announcement did not say whether a submarine was detected or tracked during Blue Whale-2026. It gave no further results from the deployment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment