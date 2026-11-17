MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Another US MQ-1 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down several hours ago south of Qeshm Island in Iran's southern Hormozgan Province, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said.

"An MQ-1 UAV was shot down and destroyed south of Qeshm Island using a new IRGC system," the statement said.

The IRGC said the drone was the 18th MQ-1 of its type to have been shot down since the end of the 40-day war between Iran, the United States and Israel.

The latest incident comes amid a broader military confrontation between Iran, the United States and Israel that has also disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on February 28 after negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme failed to produce concrete results. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks on Israel and US facilities across the region.

The sides agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 7, brokered by Pakistan.

The conflict escalated again on July 8, when US forces launched several waves of strikes against Iranian territory, claiming they were responding to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The operation marked the first US military action against Iran since Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding.

US President Donald Trump announced the termination of the ceasefire with Iran later that day. Tehran subsequently began striking US facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The conflict has brought maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz to a standstill.