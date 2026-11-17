MENAFN - Trend News Agency)bp has invested more than $89 billion, together with its partners, in the oil and gas projects it operates in Azerbaijan over its 34 years of activity in the country.

The company noted in its latest statement that it had safely, efficiently and reliably implemented major projects involving oil and gas exploration, development and transportation in Azerbaijan.

According to the company, bp's extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company's and its co-venturers' social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country's rich cultural heritage.

Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent more than $115 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,313 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company's professional staff.