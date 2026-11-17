MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The collection combines 100% Remy human hair with an ultra-thin weft base and dimensional color options for salon installation

Guangzhou,China, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Queen's Soul announced the launch of its GenSlim Weft Hair Extensions Professional Collection, available through its official website beginning November 2026. Designed for professional salon installation, the collection combines 100% Remy human hair, an ultra-thin weft base and dimensional shades, with custom color options available by inquiry.









The hair is processed with the cuticles aligned from root to tip, a technique intended to preserve a smooth texture and natural movement. The ultra-thin base is designed to lie flat against the scalp and reduce visible bulk at the attachment area, helping stylists blend added length and fullness with the client's own hair.

Queen's Soul produces the collection in its own factory. According to the company, years of hair extension manufacturing experience inform the production techniques used to create the thin, discreet weft profile. Stylists can tailor placement and the amount of hair to the client's natural density, desired length and finished shape.

The color range includes conventional shades alongside blends, highlights and balayage options that combine depth, undertone and lighter strands. Creamy Eclipse #8/8/60, for example, pairs ash-brown depth with cool blonde brightness. The approach gives stylists options for matching existing color and creating dimension for everyday styling, bridal looks and other occasions.









In addition to the standard range, Queen's Soul offers color customization based on individual preferences and styling needs. Clients and salons can submit custom color inquiries to discuss their requirements with the team.

Product details and current shade and length options are listed in the GenSlim Weft Hair Extensions collection. Professional consultation should guide shade selection, installation and maintenance.

Following the launch, Queen's Soul plans to continue developing collaborations with professional salons and hairstylists worldwide. Planned services include further extension customization and styling guidance, professional extension training and partner salon booking. The company will announce availability as these initiatives develop.









About Queen's Soul

Queen's Soul is a premium human hair extension brand focused on salon extensions and precision styling. Its approach brings together hair quality, dimensional color, professional customization and a salon-level client experience. Its collections include GenSlim Weft, Tape-In, I-Tip and Clip-In hair extensions.

CONTACT: Young Lau,...