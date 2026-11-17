Trio Ledger

Created by an accountant, Trio Ledger makes everyday bookkeeping easier for micro businesses, with no paid subscriptions or accounting experience required.

- Vik Vad, Accountant and Creator of Trio LedgerBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trio Ledger has introduced free bookkeeping software for small businesses across the United States. Built for freelancers, independent contractors, consultants, and other owner operated businesses, the browser based application helps owners record what happens in their business and turn those records into useful financial reports.The software was created by accountant Vik Vad, who works with small business owners and has seen how easily financial records can fall behind. A business might have a good year, serve its customers well, and still arrive at tax time with little more than bank statements, receipts, and a spreadsheet that has not been updated in months."People don't start businesses because they want to become bookkeepers," said Vad. "They want to do the work they're good at. I wanted to make it easier to keep up with the numbers without turning bookkeeping into another full time job."A Simpler Starting PointTraditional accounting systems often begin with concepts such as charts of accounts, debits, and credits. Trio Ledger takes a more familiar approach: users select what happened, such as money coming in, money going out, moving money between accounts, borrowing funds, or putting their own money into the business.The distinction matters. If a business owner transfers $2,000 from checking to savings, the business has not earned $2,000 in revenue. If the owner puts $5,000 of personal money into the company, that deposit is not a sale. And if a business pays a credit card bill, the payment should not create a second expense for purchases that were already recorded.Trio Ledger is designed to help users record those different events without having to build the bookkeeping entries themselves. They choose the activity and enter its details, while the application handles the accounting structure behind the transaction.The software also provides a "Not sure" option for transactions that users cannot confidently categorize. Those entries can be saved and revisited in a Needs Review area rather than guessed at or ignored.From Transactions to Financial ReportsKeeping a list of deposits and payments is useful, but it does not always answer the questions an owner needs to ask: Is the business making money? What does it owe? How much of the money in the bank actually belongs to the business?Trio Ledger turns entered activity into an income statement and balance sheet. The income statement shows revenue and expenses over a period. The balance sheet shows assets, liabilities, and owner equity at a point in time. Together, these reports provide a more complete picture than a bank balance alone.The application supports common situations that tend to complicate very small business records, including owner contributions and withdrawals, loans and repayments, credit card purchases and payments, and equipment bought with cash or financing. Businesses that already have financial activity can enter starting balances rather than begin as though they were brand new.Free for Owners and BookkeepersTrio Ledger has no subscription plans, paid tiers, or monthly software fees. That applies to bookkeepers as well as business owners.An owner can invite a bookkeeper to work in the same business records without sharing a password. The bookkeeper has a separate login and can help record transactions, adjust accounts, and review financial reports. The business owner controls who has access and can revoke that access when needed.The software is aimed at straightforward bookkeeping, not every possible accounting scenario. Companies with complicated inventory, extensive reporting requirements, or specialized workflows may need a different system. The goal is to provide a practical starting point for smaller businesses that want to maintain usable books throughout the year.Help Beyond the ApplicationAlongside the software, Trio Ledger provides bookkeeping guides that explain the situations owners encounter in everyday operations. Topics include recording income and expenses, moving money between accounts, tracking loans, handling credit card payments, entering starting balances, and understanding financial statements.The guides focus on plain language explanations rather than expecting readers to know accounting terminology before they begin. They also show how to invite a bookkeeper when a business needs outside help."It's much easier to answer a question about one transaction today than to sort out hundreds of them months later," Vad said. "If a small business owner can keep better records as the year goes along, that's useful whether they do their own books or eventually work with an accountant."About Trio LedgerTrio Ledger is a free, browser-based bookkeeping application for very small businesses throughout the United States. It is used by solopreneurs, startups, or anyone looking to simplify their bookkeeping. Created by accountant Vik Vad through Trio Tax, the application helps owners record everyday transactions, review items needing attention, and prepare basic financial statements. It is designed for simple business bookkeeping and supports collaboration with an invited bookkeeper.

Vik Vad

Trio Tax

+ +1 7205930720

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Trio Ledger Launches Free Bookkeeping Software Built for Small Business Owners News Provided By Trio Tax November 17, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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