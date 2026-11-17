MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dubai-based enterprise AI sales leader, formerly of PolyAI and UnifyApps, will build ConversionIQ's commercial presence across EMEA and Asia Pacific.

- Jason Tremblay, Co-Founder and CEO, ConversionIQDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ConversionIQ, an AI-powered customer engagement and revenue intelligence platform, today announced the appointment of Roshan Karunaratne as Global VP of Sales, EMEA, APAC. Based in Dubai, Karunaratne brings nearly two decades of experience in enterprise sales, partnerships, and revenue leadership, including senior regional roles at conversational AI company PolyAI and enterprise AI platform UnifyApps.Karunaratne has spent recent years selling AI into large enterprises across the US, UK and Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. At PolyAI, he served as Senior Director of Sales for UKI, EMEA, and APAC. Most recently he was Regional Director at UnifyApps in Dubai, working with enterprises and regional partners to move AI from pilot into production.Earlier in his career, he held VP of Revenue, VP of Sales, and VP of Partnerships roles at growth-stage technology companies and co-founded a company where he served as CEO. He built his sales foundation at Telstra and Boehringer Ingelheim, and earned President's Club recognition as Territory Manager of the Year for the highest sales growth in Australia."Roshan has sold AI to enterprises across this region at exactly the stage the market is in now: past the pilot, into production, and expected to show revenue. He knows the buyers, the partners, and how business actually gets done from Dubai to London. Especially across EMEA, customers talk to brands on WhatsApp and social channels first, in their own language. That is where our platform was built to work, and Roshan is the right person to put it in front of the region's enterprises." Jason Tremblay, Co-Founder and CEO, ConversionIQBuilding the EMEA businessIn his new role, Karunaratne will lead ConversionIQ's sales strategy across EMEA & APAC. He will build the regional sales team, develop channel and reseller partnerships, and work with enterprise brands in [hospitality, travel, financial services, healthcare, retail, and telecommunications]. He will work closely with Global Head of Sales Tarell Harrison, a fellow PolyAI alumnus.The region is a natural fit for the platform. ConversionIQ engages prospects natively in more than 91 languages and runs on the official WhatsApp Business API, the messaging channel that carries a large share of customer conversations across Europe and the Middle East. It is a Meta-approved app and an approved app on the TikTok API for Business, with live integrations across WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok. The appointment builds on the company's growing presence in the region, including its AI Happy Hour event series in London."I started my career in healthcare, where every interaction shapes an outcome. CX is the same. ConversionIQ meets the standard I want to stand behind with customers. In the UAE, governments are setting real deadlines for AI adoption, and the private sector is following. My focus is building partnerships that create value on both sides, starting with the UK and EMEA." Roshan Karunaratne, Global VP of Sales, EMEA, ConversionIQAbout Roshan KarunaratneRoshan Karunaratne is a Dubai-based enterprise sales and revenue leader with nearly two decades of experience across EMEA, APAC, US, UK and Australia and New Zealand. He has held senior sales roles at PolyAI and UnifyApps, served as a VP of Revenue and VP of Sales at growth-stage technology companies, and co-founded a company where he served as CEO. He has been an active executive member and mentor with Pavilion where he completed CRO school, the global community for revenue leaders, and holds an MBA from the University of Sydney.Meet the rest of the leadership team at conversioniq/about/leadership.About ConversionIQConversionIQ is an autonomous conversational AI platform. Its coordinated team of AI agents with persistent memory identifies, engages, and converts prospects across web chat, SMS, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok in 91+ languages, working alongside the CRM and tools businesses already use. ConversionIQ is SOC 2 Type II certified, with ISO 42001 certification in progress. It is a Meta-approved app, an approved app on the TikTok API for Business, and the 2026 ARDA ARDY Award winner for Best AI Product. Learn more at conversioniq.

Brooke Tremblay

ConversionIQ

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ConversionIQ Appoints Roshan Karunaratne as Global VP of Sales, EMEA, APAC News Provided By ConversionIQ November 17, 2026, 11:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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