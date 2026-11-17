Logo for MILA Plastic Industry

Mono-material dispensing is pushing metal out of the trigger head. MILA Plastic Industry's all-PP range covers two threads and two outputs on one platform.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When household, janitorial, auto-care and pet-supply brands specify a trigger sprayer, the closure is no longer assessed only on output quality and leak behaviour. Where a brand wants bottle and dispensing head to be handled as one plastic stream at end of life, every metal component inside the head becomes a design problem. MILA Plastic Industry ( ), the trading name of Zhejiang Mila Plastic Industry Co., Ltd., a trigger sprayer manufacturer based in Quzhou, Zhejiang, China, has built its all-plastic range around that constraint: a polypropylene (PP) head with no metal spring, supplied on 28/400 and 28/410 neck finishes in both fine-mist and foaming output versions.Why the metal spring became the design constraintConventional trigger heads commonly use a steel spring to return the trigger after each stroke. The part is small and functional, but it changes how the finished pack has to be handled at end of life. A closure that combines PP with steel generally has to be separated before the plastic can be processed as a single stream, and a brand cannot assume that separation happens in practice. Regulatory pressure has made that assumption harder to carry. The EU Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation, adopted in April 2024, sets a 30% recycled-content requirement for plastic packaging by 2030, according to a Future Market Insights summary of the rule. Recycled-content targets do not ban springs, and removing one does not make a pack recyclable on its own, because bottle resin, label and closure fit all still matter. But in a category where the closure is often the only component that is not the bottle, the spring is a known obstacle that can be designed out.The category is small but measured. Fortune Business Insights valued the global trigger sprayer market at USD 491.8 million in 2025, a figure that covers the sprayer closure rather than the filled bottle; estimates that include the complete bottle assembly run considerably higher, so the number is best read as a measure of the dispensing component alone.One material, with a defined scopeMILA Plastic Industry describes its full-plastic trigger sprayer as an all-plastic structure without metal springs, a construction intended to avoid the rust risk that corrosive liquids create inside spring-loaded heads. The same company product FAQ states that it supplies both full-plastic and non-full-plastic versions, the latter using components made of other materials.That distinction matters at specification stage. The metal-free construction is a defined option in the catalogue, not a description of every trigger sprayer the company ships. A buyer who needs mono-material dispensing should name the version in the purchase specification rather than infer it from the product category.A shared thread platform on 28/400 and 28/410Neck compatibility is the second half of the architecture. The range is offered on 28/400 and 28/410 finishes, the two standard thread sizes the company lists for trigger sprayers. They are separate specifications rather than interchangeable equivalents: the 400 and 410 designations describe different thread profiles, so the bottle neck has to be confirmed against the closure actually ordered.Market convention gives one of them more weight. Houweling Group, a packaging distributor, identifies 28/410 as the most commonly used neck opening for trigger sprayers in its technical note on the product's properties. A supplier covering both sizes is therefore in a position to serve a brand's existing bottle stock as well as a new one.The portfolio consequence is about stock, not only fit. A brand running several cleaning SKUs, such as a degreaser, a bathroom spray and a glass cleaner, usually wants one bottle neck across the line. Holding a single thread standard across mist and foam versions limits the number of neck specifications a packaging team has to carry, and thread mismatch is one of the failure modes the company's own risk guidance lists as preventable: confirming the bottle thread size before the order settles matching before filling and tooling are committed.Mist and foam: one body, two output behavioursOutput behaviour, rather than the body of the head, separates the two families in the range. The company defines the spray type as producing a fine fog and the foam type as producing a rich, thick foam, and presents the choice as an application decision rather than a quality hierarchy.For packaging teams the practical split follows the chemistry. A foaming head suits a formula that needs dwell time on a vertical surface, because the foam stays where it is sprayed. A mist head suits glass, light bathroom soils and broad surface coverage. Auto-detailing ranges often carry both: foam for wheels, mist for glass and interior trim. Janitorial and pet-supply lines follow the same logic, with foam for concentrated odour or stain treatments and mist for general surface spray.One caution belongs with the range description: the existence of both outputs says nothing about individual models. Which model number carries which output, and whether a given head offers both, should be confirmed on the current specification sheet rather than assumed from the range.Four application fronts, one head platformDegreasers are usually the most demanding on internals: alkaline or solvent-bearing formulas, often sprayed onto vertical surfaces where a clinging foam is more useful than a mist that runs. Bathroom cleaners sit closer to the middle, with a mist for daily shower and tile work and a foam where limescale or soap scum needs contact time. Glass cleaners favour a fine mist, because the residue a heavy output leaves is the defect the user notices first. Car-detailing lines are the most mixed, pairing a foaming head for wheels, tyres and engine bay with a mist head for glass, paint and interior surfaces.In each case the practical question is the same: does the head resist the formula for the intended service life, and does the output match how the product is applied? A metal-free PP structure addresses the first part by removing a rusting component. The second part is settled by output type, not by material.What the patent record shows about range structureFive utility model patents granted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration in 2023 describe structures used across the range:- ZL202321149508.9, granted 28 November 2023, scope described as an all-plastic trigger sprayer.- ZL202321149516.3, granted 8 September 2023, scope described as a lockable trigger sprayer.- ZL202321038643.6, granted 12 September 2023, scope described as an adjustable angle trigger sprayer.- ZL202321038645.5, granted 28 November 2023, scope described as a trigger sprayer with a locking function.- ZL 202321349188.1, granted 28 November 2023, scope described as a trigger sprayer with a nozzle protection structure.The company's records associate these patents with models including ML-102B1, ML-202D1, ML-203H1 and ML-204Z1, alongside other models in the catalogue such as ML-101G1 and ML-103C1. Read together, the five filings describe a range organised around the head rather than around a single bottle: lock and locking-function variants describe a trigger that can be secured, the adjustable-angle variant addresses spray direction, and the nozzle protection structure concerns the part of the head most exposed to impact in transit and storage.What the patents establish should be stated precisely. A utility model is a granted right over a described structure, examined under China's utility model procedure and effective in China. It is not a third-party performance test, and it does not verify leak rates, chemical compatibility or output consistency in field use. Those questions are answered by testing, not by certificates.Customization: colour, logo and caliberCustomization sits at the level of colour, logo and caliber, and the company supports it for OEM trigger sprayer orders. For a brand, that is where a standard head becomes a private-label component: the head and cap carry the identity, while the internal mechanism stays common across the range.The recycling arithmetic interacts with customization. A mono-material head keeps the materials in a finished pack at two, bottle and closure, which makes a recyclability or recycled-content declaration simpler to document. That simplification is not automatic once colour enters the specification: colourants and any decorative treatment applied to the head or cap still have to be checked against whatever declaration the brand intends to publish, and against the recycled-content rules that apply in its market.What the architecture changes for a packaging portfolioThree portfolio-level effects follow from the way this range is put together. First, declarations: one base material for the head shortens the material list a packaging team has to document and removes the spring from the separation question. Second, bottle stock: a thread platform spanning both output types limits how many neck specifications a line-up needs, which matters most to brands running several cleaning SKUs on shared bottle sizes. Third, assortment: separate mist and foam heads let a brand cover degreaser, bathroom, glass and car-detailing chemistries within one supply relationship, without forcing one output type across the whole line.None of these is a performance guarantee. A brand filling a strongly corrosive formula still needs compatibility testing with the actual liquid, as the company's own risk guidance states. A mono-material head does not remove that step; it removes one material from the list of components that can react or rust.What to verify before a bulk orderFour checks cover most of the risk in specifying an all-plastic range:- Confirm the closure version, full-plastic or non-full-plastic, and record it in the purchase specification, since both are supplied.- Confirm the bottle thread, 28/400 or 28/410, against the actual bottle rather than against a similar previous project.- Confirm output type and spray pattern for the specific model, not for the range as a whole.- Run sample testing with the real liquid before mass production; the company states that samples can be tested before bulk orders and recommends chemical pre-testing on highly corrosive fluids.Two boundaries are worth restating. The patent cover described here is Chinese, so a brand relying on the protected structures in another market should check what applies locally. And a granted utility model is evidence of a claimed structure, not of field performance; the useful evidence for a buyer remains the sample, the compatibility test and the pre-shipment check.For buyers in household, janitorial, auto-care and pet-supply categories, the shift toward mono-material dispensing is less a single-component decision than a range decision. The material of the head, the thread it sits on, the output it produces and the way it is customized all have to line up before a bottle and closure can be presented as one pack. MILA Plastic Industry's all-PP range shows one way to organise that: a common plastic body, two output behaviours, two standard threads and a defined customization layer, with the spring, and the separation step it implies, designed out of the option that needs it gone.

Bruce Liu

Zhejiang Mila Plastic Industry Co.,Ltd.

+86 188-5800-2300

18858002300@163

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

From Mist to Foam: How All-Plastic PP Trigger Sprayer Ranges Are Built News Provided By Htnxt November 17, 2026, 11:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.