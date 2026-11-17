MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, on Tuesday, credited PM Narendra Modi's "visionary and determined" approach in "leading Gujarat out of the earthquake tragedy in 2001, during the latter's tenure as the Chief Minister, and similar leadership response during the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic".

Speaking to reporters after addressing the inaugural day of NITI Aayog National Workshop, Mishra said that he has witnessed the then-Gujarat CM's leadership in the aftermath of the earthquake in 2001.

"I remember when Narendra Modi became Chief Minister for the first time, nine months after the Bhuj earthquake in Gujarat. It was one of the biggest challenges he faced once he became the Chief Minister. It was a very devastating earthquake: 14,000 people died, and a million houses were damaged or destroyed. How to effectively bring about rehabilitation and reconstruction in order to meet that challenge, that, in fact, showed us his leadership qualities," he added.

According to Mishra, PM Modi doesn't believe in just announcing a scheme and giving instructions to officers, rather he likes to ensure that all the benefits reach the last mile and himself monitors it regularly.

Recalling an instance, the Principal Secretary said: "PM Modi had asked the officers who had written the rehabilitation policy of a village to visit the affected region during weekend and report to him in the weekly Monday meeting."

"After their visit, the officials said that some aspects of their policy were not appropriate and themselves suggested changes. It is just an example of how he (Prime Minister) ensures that the changes are effective," he added.

Mishra said that several bold initiatives were taken during the Covid-19 pandemic, under PM Modi's leadership.

"During that time, nobody knew what effects the pandemic will have, even in other countries. There was lot of uncertainty but he (PM Modi) was involved very effectively and had this 'all-of-government' and 'all-of-society' approach," he added.

"All Ministries and departments worked together, empowered committees were set up and all of them were given the freedom to take decisions. He (PM Modi) wanted to involve all the states and Union Territories and had meetings with all the Chief Ministers of various states at that time. Even before the lockdown, he (PM Modi) announced a 'Janta Curfew', so that people can understand the necessity of the lockdown," he said.

Regarding the Covid vaccines, Mishra said that the Prime Minister ensured that a part of it reaches other countries too, who needed it.

"His (PM Modi's) human and visionary approach was evident during the Gujarat tragedy and during Covid-19 pandemic. In all these cases the approach was not merely to focus on immediate relief but also look at the medium and long-term aspects. That vision was very important as without it measures were not sustainable," he added.

The Principal Secretary to the PM recalled that several institutions were created like the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority after the 2001 earthquake tragedy.

"A law like Gujarat State Disaster Management Act was brought out for the first time in the country. Much of what was done in Gujarat was following the earthquake, like Vibrant Gujarat Investors Summit and 'Swagat' programme where grievances were heard, also 'Krishi Mahotsav' and several other initiatives," he noted.

Giving an example of 'Gujarat government's Jyotigram Yojana', Mishra said: "The Jyotigram is an approach where the rural feeders are separated into two lines. One is for the irrigation into the fields and other is for domestic power supply into villages."

He recalled that Prime Minister Modi had suggested separating agricultural feeder which can get supply based on the availability of energy, like for 3-4 hours.

"(PM Modi said) the rest of the power in the other line can be given to villagers that can be for operational 18-20 hours or even whole day. This changed everything," he said.

Mishra mentioned that with electricity being available for longer periods, children in the villages could now study and small industry could develop, "people's lives and livelihood could develop".

"When he (PM Modi) had suggested the idea, it was not accepted by engineers or even senior officers. They said that it was not feasible to separate the lines like this, it never happened before. Some said it would be very expensive but he (PM Modi) remained persistant and finally the pilot project began. Later, everybody could see the benefits and realise its far reaching impact," he said.

The Principal Secretary to the PM noted that the Centre then asked different states to adopt this.

"Today, it is very difficult to imagine how such a simple thing was so difficult to introduce."

While acknowledging that there can be resistance to change, Mishra underlined that a leader who has the determination can achieve what is actually in the interest of the country.

Talking about Prime Minister Modi's leadership approach, he said: "(PM Modi's) first principle is that a leader should have a vision, not just for today, but for the future, he should have a vision for the country."

"Secondly, to execute that vision, he should have the capability to enthuse the people. Ultimately, it is the officials and the people who will actually be affected by it, they all need to be involved. And to do that, first, he should have the capacity to listen; he will never get impatient," he added.

Mishra also said that Prime Minister Modi looks into and analyses all aspects and also takes into accounts everyone's views while taking a policy decision.

"Once he takes a decision, then he focuses on how it can actually be executed," he added.

"He (PM Modi) regularly monitors the implementation personally. So, his approach includes, vision, identifying the objective and approach, based on listening to people and consulting all stakeholders and then timely executing it, monitoring it closely and ensuring that it reaches till the last beneficiary," Mishra said.