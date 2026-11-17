MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, G. Parameshwara, on Tuesday demanded an independent investigation into the allegations of phone tapping made by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, questioning the silence of the Union Government over the issue.

In a statement, Dy CM Parameshwara said four days had passed since LoP Gandhi made the serious allegation, but neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the Union Government had offered a substantive explanation.

He alleged that BJP spokespersons had resorted to personal attacks instead of providing credible answers.

He said the allegation was not merely about LoP Gandhi's personal privacy but raised fundamental questions about the health of Indian democracy and the accountability of those in power.

"The serious allegations made by Rahul Gandhi against the government cannot be dismissed through political attacks or convenient silence. They demand an independent investigation and credible answers," he said.

Dy CM Parameshwara said the latest allegations should also be examined in the context of controversies surrounding surveillance, Press freedom and institutional independence over the past decade.

Referring to the Pegasus spyware controversy, he said allegations of surveillance targeting Opposition leaders, journalists and civil society members had reached the Supreme Court. He also pointed out that the court-appointed committee had reported that the Union Government had not cooperated with its enquiry.

He recalled that in 2023, several Opposition leaders received warnings from Apple about possible state-sponsored spyware attacks.

While these findings did not establish who ordered the alleged attacks, they warranted serious scrutiny, he said.

Referring to Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge's allegations that phone tapping had initially been tested on BJP leaders before being used against Opposition leaders, including Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and himself, Parameshwara said the claims required an independent investigation.

He also cited the controversies surrounding the Income Tax searches at BBC offices, broadcasting restrictions on MediaOne and the Electoral Bonds Scheme.

"The Opposition is not an enemy of the nation. Journalists are not enemies of the state. Citizens who question their Prime Minister are not acting against India," Parameshwara said.

Calling upon the Union Government to order an independent investigation into the latest allegations, Parameshwara also demanded disclosure of the status of earlier surveillance enquiries and stronger safeguards for journalists, political representatives and ordinary citizens.

"The Prime Minister is accountable to the people. The people are not accountable to the Prime Minister for questioning him," he said.