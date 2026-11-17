MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The CUPRA Terramar on the central court at Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Join the waiting list. Earn The challenger brand becomes Automotive Partner of the UAE's only official professional padel tournament for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 editions

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: CUPRA is strengthening its long-standing commitment to padel with a new three-year partnership with Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1. The unconventional challenger brand becomes Automotive Partner of the tournament for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 editions, establishing a long-term platform to connect with audiences in the United Arab Emirates through one of the world's fastest-growing sports.

The partnership is a first step in CUPRA's journey towards the Middle East, ahead of the brand's planned entry into the region. By building an early connection with local audiences through sport and culture, it helps introduce the CUPRA universe and build brand awareness in a market that represents a new chapter in its globalisation strategy.

At the 2026 edition, held from 8 to 15 November at Hamdan Sports Complex, the CUPRA Terramar took centre stage on the central court, while the CUPRA Formentor was showcased in a dedicated CUPRA Roadshow Module at the main entrance, giving visitors their first touchpoint with the brand.

“CUPRA and padel share the same challenger spirit, driven by ambition, performance and the determination to push boundaries. This three-year partnership with Emaar Dubai Premier Padel P1 takes our long-standing commitment to the sport a step further, while creating a relevant touchpoint for CUPRA to connect with new-generation audiences in the UAE who share our passion for padel. Ahead of our planned market entry, it is also an opportunity to start building a meaningful connection between the CUPRA brand and the region,” said Ignasi Prieto, Chief Brand Officer of CUPRA.

Since its launch in 2018, CUPRA has launched eight models and sold over 1 million vehicles globally. Its portfolio includes the CUPRA Formentor, the brand's best-selling vehicle to date; the CUPRA Terramar, its sporty SUV; the all-electric CUPRA Born and CUPRA Tavascan; the CUPRA Leon; and the CUPRA Raval, the brand's radical interpretation of the electric urban car.