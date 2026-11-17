PAHO Revokes US Measles Elimination Status, Sources Report
(MENAFN) The United States has lost its measles-elimination status, according to sources familiar with the decision. The move ends more than two decades of recognition and is a major blow to one of the country’s landmark public health achievements.
An independent commission of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), part of the World Health Organization (WHO), voted to revoke the designation. It found that measles had spread continuously in the US for more than 12 months, the sources said. PAHO is expected to announce the decision formally Tuesday.
The US earned elimination status in 2000. With the disease now considered endemic again, that status is gone.
Noel Brewer, a public health professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, pointed to the scale of the outbreak. He said the US has recorded more measles infections in the past 18 months than in the previous 25 years combined.
The 2026 numbers are stark. More than 5,400 cases have been reported nationwide, over twice the 2025 total and the highest annual count since 1991. State health departments have confirmed 10 measles-related deaths.
PAHO is responsible for judging whether countries across the Americas meet the criteria for measles elimination. Last week, an eight-member commission of public health experts met in Washington, D.C., for four days to decide whether the virus had circulated continuously in the US for at least 12 months.
The experts studied genetic evidence from domestically transmitted cases, setting aside infections tied to international travel, to determine whether outbreaks in different states were linked. They also reviewed national vaccination coverage, how well measles surveillance systems work, and the country’s readiness to respond to outbreaks, including preparedness plans and available resources.
Vaccination rates have been slipping, a pattern also seen in other countries. About 92% of kindergartners were vaccinated against measles in the 2025-2026 school year, down from 95% in 2019-2020.
An independent commission of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), part of the World Health Organization (WHO), voted to revoke the designation. It found that measles had spread continuously in the US for more than 12 months, the sources said. PAHO is expected to announce the decision formally Tuesday.
The US earned elimination status in 2000. With the disease now considered endemic again, that status is gone.
Noel Brewer, a public health professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, pointed to the scale of the outbreak. He said the US has recorded more measles infections in the past 18 months than in the previous 25 years combined.
The 2026 numbers are stark. More than 5,400 cases have been reported nationwide, over twice the 2025 total and the highest annual count since 1991. State health departments have confirmed 10 measles-related deaths.
PAHO is responsible for judging whether countries across the Americas meet the criteria for measles elimination. Last week, an eight-member commission of public health experts met in Washington, D.C., for four days to decide whether the virus had circulated continuously in the US for at least 12 months.
The experts studied genetic evidence from domestically transmitted cases, setting aside infections tied to international travel, to determine whether outbreaks in different states were linked. They also reviewed national vaccination coverage, how well measles surveillance systems work, and the country’s readiness to respond to outbreaks, including preparedness plans and available resources.
Vaccination rates have been slipping, a pattern also seen in other countries. About 92% of kindergartners were vaccinated against measles in the 2025-2026 school year, down from 95% in 2019-2020.
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