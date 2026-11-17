US Loses Measles-Elimination Status After More Than Two Decades
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly lost its measles-elimination status after maintaining the designation for 26 years, reversing a major public health milestone.
An independent commission affiliated with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which operates under the World Health Organization (WHO), voted to withdraw the status after concluding that measles had continued spreading within the country for more than 12 consecutive months, according to people familiar with the decision.
The US first secured measles-elimination status in 2000, but the disease is now considered endemic again. PAHO is expected to officially confirm the decision on Tuesday.
Noel Brewer, a public health professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, highlighted the scale of the resurgence, saying the country had recorded more measles infections over the past 18 months than during the entire preceding 25-year period.
The US has reported more than 5,400 measles cases so far in 2026, exceeding twice the number recorded throughout 2025 and representing the highest annual total since 1991.
Health authorities across several states have also confirmed 10 deaths associated with the disease.
PAHO oversees evaluations of whether countries in the Americas satisfy the requirements for eliminating measles transmission.
Last week, an eight-member panel of public health specialists convened in Washington, D.C., for four days to determine whether the virus had been spreading continuously within the US for at least a year.
The commission reviewed genetic data from measles cases involving domestic transmission, leaving out infections associated with international travel, to determine whether outbreaks reported in different states were linked.
Its assessment also covered vaccination levels nationwide, the performance of disease-monitoring systems and the country's capacity to manage new outbreaks, including emergency plans and available resources.
Meanwhile, measles immunization coverage in the US has fallen in recent years, reflecting a broader decline also observed internationally.
During the 2025-2026 school year, around 92% of kindergarten children had received measles vaccinations, compared with 95% in the 2019-2020 academic year.
An independent commission affiliated with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which operates under the World Health Organization (WHO), voted to withdraw the status after concluding that measles had continued spreading within the country for more than 12 consecutive months, according to people familiar with the decision.
The US first secured measles-elimination status in 2000, but the disease is now considered endemic again. PAHO is expected to officially confirm the decision on Tuesday.
Noel Brewer, a public health professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, highlighted the scale of the resurgence, saying the country had recorded more measles infections over the past 18 months than during the entire preceding 25-year period.
The US has reported more than 5,400 measles cases so far in 2026, exceeding twice the number recorded throughout 2025 and representing the highest annual total since 1991.
Health authorities across several states have also confirmed 10 deaths associated with the disease.
PAHO oversees evaluations of whether countries in the Americas satisfy the requirements for eliminating measles transmission.
Last week, an eight-member panel of public health specialists convened in Washington, D.C., for four days to determine whether the virus had been spreading continuously within the US for at least a year.
The commission reviewed genetic data from measles cases involving domestic transmission, leaving out infections associated with international travel, to determine whether outbreaks reported in different states were linked.
Its assessment also covered vaccination levels nationwide, the performance of disease-monitoring systems and the country's capacity to manage new outbreaks, including emergency plans and available resources.
Meanwhile, measles immunization coverage in the US has fallen in recent years, reflecting a broader decline also observed internationally.
During the 2025-2026 school year, around 92% of kindergarten children had received measles vaccinations, compared with 95% in the 2019-2020 academic year.
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