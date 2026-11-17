US Embassies Issue Europe-Wide Terror Alert for Holiday Season
(MENAFN) American embassies across Europe have jointly warned US citizens of possible terror attacks as the holiday season nears.
“US citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness,” the US Embassy in London said in a statement on a security alert covering the UK and the rest of Europe.
The statement cautioned that large gatherings and public events could present a “target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals,” and that attacks could be aimed at tourist sites such as markets, transportation hubs, shopping malls and places of worship, as well as other public areas.
“US citizens should exercise extra vigilance at holiday festivals and events and other locations with large crowds,” the embassy added.
The embassy also said travel and daily life could be disrupted across Europe over the holidays. It pointed to hoax bomb threats that targeted civil aviation in many European countries and disrupted flights this month.
“Americans should monitor local news during holiday travel abroad to stay informed about local events or developments that could disrupt transportation or daily life,” the statement read.
The embassy urged all US citizens abroad to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest security updates for their destinations.
“US citizens should remain vigilant of their surroundings and practice sound personal security and situational awareness,” the US Embassy in London said in a statement on a security alert covering the UK and the rest of Europe.
The statement cautioned that large gatherings and public events could present a “target of opportunity for terrorist groups and criminals,” and that attacks could be aimed at tourist sites such as markets, transportation hubs, shopping malls and places of worship, as well as other public areas.
“US citizens should exercise extra vigilance at holiday festivals and events and other locations with large crowds,” the embassy added.
The embassy also said travel and daily life could be disrupted across Europe over the holidays. It pointed to hoax bomb threats that targeted civil aviation in many European countries and disrupted flights this month.
“Americans should monitor local news during holiday travel abroad to stay informed about local events or developments that could disrupt transportation or daily life,” the statement read.
The embassy urged all US citizens abroad to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest security updates for their destinations.
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