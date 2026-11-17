Pope Leo Calls for Dialogue, Reconciliation After US Midterm Elections
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV called for greater understanding, dialogue and reconciliation on Tuesday when asked about his hopes following the US midterm elections, emphasizing the need to reduce conflict and division.
“I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, for building bridges, for reconciliation, less controversy, less war, less division. I know it's a dream, but at the same time I know it's possible,” the pontiff told journalists aboard his flight from Lima to Rome.
He explained that the Catholic Church works to promote constructive conversations and encourage mutual understanding through its social teachings.
Responding to a question about whether he had signed a resignation letter in case he became incapable of fulfilling his responsibilities, Leo said he had not considered it necessary at this stage, pointing to existing procedures under canon law.
The pope arrived at Rome's Fiumicino Airport at 8.47 a.m. local time, bringing his longest overseas tour since assuming the papacy to an end. The 12-day journey began in Montevideo on Nov. 6 and included visits to 10 cities in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.
During his stay in Peru, where he spent almost 20 years working as an Augustinian missionary before becoming bishop of Chiclayo, Leo urged greater protection for Indigenous populations. He also denounced deforestation, illegal mining and attacks against environmental defenders during a visit to the Amazonian city of Pucallpa.
His concluding Mass, held at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, attracted approximately 1.5 million attendees.
The US midterm elections took place on Nov. 3, with Democrats securing majorities in both chambers of Congress and winning several important state governorships.
“I would like to see a greater capacity for dialogue, for building bridges, for reconciliation, less controversy, less war, less division. I know it's a dream, but at the same time I know it's possible,” the pontiff told journalists aboard his flight from Lima to Rome.
He explained that the Catholic Church works to promote constructive conversations and encourage mutual understanding through its social teachings.
Responding to a question about whether he had signed a resignation letter in case he became incapable of fulfilling his responsibilities, Leo said he had not considered it necessary at this stage, pointing to existing procedures under canon law.
The pope arrived at Rome's Fiumicino Airport at 8.47 a.m. local time, bringing his longest overseas tour since assuming the papacy to an end. The 12-day journey began in Montevideo on Nov. 6 and included visits to 10 cities in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru.
During his stay in Peru, where he spent almost 20 years working as an Augustinian missionary before becoming bishop of Chiclayo, Leo urged greater protection for Indigenous populations. He also denounced deforestation, illegal mining and attacks against environmental defenders during a visit to the Amazonian city of Pucallpa.
His concluding Mass, held at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima, attracted approximately 1.5 million attendees.
The US midterm elections took place on Nov. 3, with Democrats securing majorities in both chambers of Congress and winning several important state governorships.
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